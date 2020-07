Birthday Announcement

Corrine Jane McGee Allen of Van Buren celebrated her 92nd birthday Saturday. She was born July 4, 1928.

She married Fred R. Allen Sr. in 1945. They had seven children: Shirley Wood of Fort Smith; Betty Anthony of Van Buren; Mary Wells of Rogers; Francis Titsworth of Van Buren; John Richard Allen (deceased); Fred R. Allen Jr. of Van Buren; and Bill Allen of Van Buren. They also have 25 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.