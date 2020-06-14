Births and Marriages

Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Farah and Christopher Green of Fort Smith, a boy, June 2.

Latisha Steward of Fort Smith, a girl, June 2.

Carly and Stephan Norris of Muldrow, a girl, June 2.

Kasey Green and Patrick Downs II of Fort Smith, a boy, June 2.

Jamaica Johnston and Colt Smith of Watson, a girl, June 2.

Monica Chanthamart of Fort Smith, a girl, June 2.

Amber Dishmon and Ryan Jennings of Spiro, a boy, June 3.

Eliza and Derek Cox of Fort Smith, a boy, June 3.

Britney Carpenter of Fort Smith, a boy, June 3.

Victoria Hernandez of Van Buren, a boy, June 3.

Chasity Primm of Fort Smith, a boy, June 3.

Chelsey and Austin Mosby of Fort Smith, a girl, June 3.

Destiny Pendergrass of Fort Smith, a boy, June 3.

Britanny Sifuentes and Erwin Cadena of Fort Smith, a girl, June 3.

Rayla Williams of Booneville, a boy, June 3.

Tiffany Harmon and Jordan Seng of Fort Smith, a girl, June 4.

Destiny and Chase Thompson of Red Oak, a girl, June 4.

Alexandria Hardin of Fort Smith, a boy, June 4.

Londyn Cope of Spiro, a boy, June 4.

Ann and Joshua Mathews of Waldron, a girl, June 5.

Joanna Barroso of Fort Smith, a girl, June 6.

Magan Bentley of Van Buren, a boy, June 6.

Ariannah and Raul Hernandez Barranco of Heavener, a boy, June 6.

Megan Johnson of Greenwood, a girl, June 7.

Hannah Riggs and Joshua Kirkpatrick of Ozark, a boy, June 7.

Kayla Horton and Brent Dowdy of Fort Smith, a girl, June 7.

Casey Keirsey and Jackie Elmore of Booneville, a girl, June 8.

Jenna and Bryant Monteith of Fort Smith, a boy, June 8.

Lauren Scott and Gaudalupe Ozuna of Waldron, a boy, June 8.

Brandy Kimes of Mansfield, a boy, June 8.

Brittany and Jimmy Collins of Fort Smith, a boy, June 8.

Sara Starks of Sallisaw, a girl, June 8.

Amanda and James Butler Jr. of Arkoma, a boy, June 8.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Noah Dean, 19, and Hannah Parkison, 19, both of Van Buren.

Steven Johnson, 35, of North Little Rock and Melissa Kuehl, 31, of Fort Smith.

William Aaron Jr., 20, and Brittany Nance, 21, both of Fort Smith.

Jeremy Vulgamore, 44, and Della Goins, 58, both of Fort Smith.

Jamal Sheppard, 31, and Regina McCann, 38, both of Barling.

Sean Gardner, 29, and April Howell, 30, both of Fort Smith.

Avery Evans, 36, of Fort Smith and Patricia Bolden, 36, of Demopolis, Ala.

Hunter Louque, 22, and Jessica Womack, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Dennis Borts, 52, and Nicole Whalen, 47, both of Glenpool, Okla.

Dylan Mancuso, 20, and Harla Troub, 20, both of Van Buren.

Brandon Parker, 19, and Dawna Lafferrty, 41, both of Panama.

Nathan White, 33, and Krystal Gray, 29, both of Van Buren.

Joevaghn Ross, 39, of Muskogee, Okla., and Ivana Ross, 26, of Mansfield.

Ismael Vicente, 36, and Nancy Guix, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Eric Wieburg, 35, and Vicktoria Adams, 27, both of Huntington.

Olabode Awolusi, 31, of Shawnee, Okla., and Nojisola Ogbeide, 28, of Edmond, Okla.

John Rubio, 20, and Karla Camacho-Rodriguez, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Slusher, 42, and Joy Appiah, 45, both of Ponca City, Okla.

Joshua Tomlinson, 28, of Lavaca and Zayra Martinez, 22, of Fort Smith.

Eugene Streeter, 54, and Laura Slavens, 49, both of Fort Smith.

Adam Willhite, 27, of Mansfield and Paige Stidman, 19, of Boles.

Xavier Robinson, 24, of Pine Bluff and Danielle Taylor, 23, of Fort Smith.

Chad Mazurek, 28, and Crystal Siders, 30, both of Fort Smith.

Alejandro Romero, 37, and Aurora Avila, 30, both of Fort Smith.

Randall Spradley, 64, and Rhonda Woolsey, 50, both of Fort Smith.

Ashton Cox, 21, and Kennedy Allen, 19, both of Roland.

Cesar Garcia, 33, and Fabiola Torres, 35, both of Oklahoma City.

Mohamad Alhamwi, 36, and Suerte Clemente, 52, both of Fort Smith.

Nathan Maynard, 28, and Randi Robinson, 26, both of Van Buren.

Lee Currie, 35, and Jillian Savage, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Bryson Love, 20, and Leslie Rhoads, 20, both of Cedarville.

Oscar Pineda, 28, of Fort Smith and Sierra Shelton, 23, of Alma.

Angel Paredes, 54, and Wendy Rubio, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Brian Barham, 51, and Deborah Ruffner, 57, both of Fort Smith.

Landon Graves, 22, and Ashley Fox, 21, both of Lavaca.

Aaron Russell, 23, of Godfrey, Ill., and Brenna Clark, 22, of Alton, Ill.

Chase Capron, 31, and Shelby Carr, 23, both of Van Buren.

Brandon Pierce, 33, and Amber King, 30, both of Pittsburg, Okla.

Cesar Zamarripa, 39, and Lesly Santos-Ortega, 39, both of Fort Smith.

Sarah Lawson, 32, and Holly Gonzalez, 45, both of Spiro.

Fred Simmons III, 26, and Samantha Shaw, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Scott Schwietzer, 34, and Catrina Dowdy-Nichols, 30, both of Fort Smith.

Brian Valley, 24, and Felicia Welch, 24, both of Van Buren.