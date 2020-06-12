Religion Notes

Evangel Temple to honor Flag Day

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will hold services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Don Hutchings will share his message “Flags” using Isaiah 11:1-12 as his text.

The 10:30 a.m. service will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Pastor Don’s messages are also aired on Fox 24 TV at 7 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, please call the church office at (479) 782-9121 or visit www.ExcitingET.com.

Religion Notes is published each Friday as a free public service. Email submissions to dbrasher@swtimes.com by noon Tuesday of the week the item is to be published. The street address of the church and name and phone number of a contact person must accompany submissions.