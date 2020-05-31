This week in Fort Smith history: May 31-June 6

May 31, 1909 — The Fort Smith baseball team hosted Texarkana, winning 4-3 in a “pitchers’ ballet between Jones and Ray.”

June 1, 1899 — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, “the handsome new edifice at the head of Garrison Avenue,” is dedicated.

June 1, 1905 — First Christian Church dedicates its new building with three services.

June 1, 1916 — Rotary International admits the Fort Smith Rotary Club. The club had 16 charter members, and Charles Ruhl served as its first president.

June 1, 1928 — Christ the King Church at Greenwood Road and South S Street is dedicated.

June 1, 1936 — Christian Henry Wortz, president of Wortz Biscuit company, dies at age 70.

June 1, 1996 — Monsignor William E. Galvin, pastor at Immaculate Conception Church since 1966, dies at age 83.

June 2, 1966 — The last commencement ceremony for Lincoln High School is held, with 44 graduates.

June 3, 1910 — Fort Smith High School graduates 39 students. Miss Zanie Edwards is valedictorian of the class and Miss Elizabeth Riggs is salutatorian.

June 3, 1911 — The 17th annual commencement for Lincoln High School is held at the Grand Opera House, where U.S. District Judge F.A. Youmans awards diplomas.

June 3, 1914 — A new mining company, Edwards & Edwards Coal Company, files papers with the county clerk. N.T. Edwards is president; Jesse Edwards is vice president; Helena Edwards is secretary; and Katie Estelle Edwards is treasurer.

June 3, 1929 — The Fort Smith Twins win a doubleheader against the Independence Producers, 1-0 and 2-1.

June 4, 1908 — Nearly 1,000 commercial travelers from all over Arkansas gather in the city for the opening of the annual convention of the Arkansaw Travelers. “The streets of the city have been lavishly decorated in honor of the visitors,” newspapers report.

June 4, 1944 — Fort Smith attorney G.C. Hardin is the keynote speaker for the graduating class at Hendrix College in Conway.

June 5, 1911 — George Maledon, an executioner for Judge Isaac Parker’s court known as “Prince of Hangmen,” dies at age 80 at a soldiers home in Tennessee.

June 6, 1877 — The Arkansas Press Association meets in Fort Smith for its fifth convention.