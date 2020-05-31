RAM: Preparing to open for art

Of all the challenges the pandemic has brought to the Art Exhibition and Education programs at RAM, the decisions of when and how to reopen are the most difficult. While we all want to get back to work, we also must consider state-issued health guidelines and creative ways of thinking about presenting an art gallery experience that allows access but is thoughtful about the well-being of visitors and staff in the time of social distancing.

At the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, we are taking a slow, tiered approach to our reopening. First, we will limit the gallery spaces we open. Only our two largest galleries will be accessible when we open our doors to the public again on June 16 with our new exhibition “Tim Ernst: Arkansas Wilderness” and “A Family Affair: Three Artist Three Visions, One Family.” The H.W. Knight Porcelain Gallery, the Student Gallery and the Touch Gallery will remain closed in the near term. Next, we will have hand sanitization, mask stations and social distance markers located throughout the museum for visitor use. We will restrict the total number of visitors in the building at one time. Finally, we will accomplish twice daily cleaning of all common surfaces. We feel this will allow visitors access to the exhibitions while offering the best “touch-free” experience possible.

While we are disappointed that our normal education and fundraising programs are temporarily postponed, this has opened new opportunities for us to develop more online content for a greater overall virtual outreach of our mission and to explore new ways of engaging our visitors. Live streaming classes, gallery tours, curator video discussions, art educational webinars and custom remote learning programs are all on tap in the upcoming year from our education department. We also look forward to offering our fun and interesting museum store items in a completely new e-commerce store.

All of us here at RAM are excited to serve you again but we ask everyone to follow our posted safety guidelines to keep both visitor and staff safe.

This column is produced by the River Valley Arts Coalition, whose mission is to inform citizens and visitors of the available fine art exhibition and education opportunities in Fort Smith and surrounding region. We also want to tell the stories of the people who make the local art scene such a vibrant and important part of our community. To send comments or for more information on the River Valley Arts Coalition contact lmeluso@fsram.org.