Engagement: Morris-Heissler

Abbie Nicole Heissler of Booneville and Kelvin David Morris of Cecil announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Mike and Cherie Heissler of Booneville. She is a 2018 graduate of Booneville High School and currently a student at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she is working toward her degree in dental hygiene. Abbie is employed at T.D. Jennings Dentistry in Fort Smith and Precision Rathole in Ozark. She is a certified Zumba instructor and Sunday school teacher at Oak Grove Community Church in Cecil.

The prospective groom is the son of David and Sandra Morris of Cecil. He is a 2015 graduate of County Line High School and attended the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. He is a daily operations manager at Precision Rathole and an oilfield drilling manager at the company’s location in Lisbon, Ohio. He is a certified Class A driver and an owner of Precision Transport and DeArmond Towing.

The couple will be honored with two wedding showers, one at United Methodist Church in Cecil at noon Saturday, and the second at Jeral Hampton Meeting Place in Booneville at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

The couple will be married on Saturday, June 20 at Stone Chapel at MattLane Farm in Fayetteville with reception to follow. They will reside in their new home in Cecil after enjoying their honeymoon in Barbados.