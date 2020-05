Births and marriages: 5.31.20

Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

April Potts of Warner, a girl, May 19.

Sarah and Justin Wyles of Lavaca, a girl, May 19.

Claire and Ricky Lagumbay of Fort Smith, a girl, May 19.

Hsin-I and Caleb Lester of Van Buren, a girl, May 19.

Cheyenne Smith of Van Buren, a girl, May 19.

Susan Price and Clayton Carter of Fort Smith, a girl, May 19.

Taylor Turner of Barling, a girl, May 19.

Megan and Joshua Sanders of Barling, a boy, May 19.

Megan and Christopher Riggs of Pocola, a girl, May 20.

Vanessa West of Muldrow, a boy, May 20.

Leticia and Michael Schelm of Van Buren, a boy, May 20.

Kourtney and Ryan Willis of Van Buren, a boy, May 20.

Corri and Hung Tran of Fort Smith, a boy, May 20.

Amber Floyd of Fort Smith, a boy, May 21.

Yesica and Gabriel Adame of Sallisaw, a boy, May 21.

Ashley Monroe of Fort Smith, a girl, May 21.

Jessica and Kyle Dart of Greenwood, a girl, May 21.

Tiffany and Dalton Smith-Morphis of Van Buren, a girl, May 21.

Brittany and Jacob Boyce of Barling, a girl, May 21.

Kaitlyn and Sean Anderson of Clarksville, a girl, May 21.

Philisha and Samuel Schleiff of Fort Smith, a boy, May 21.

Alondra and Juan Raya of Fort Smith, a girl, May 21.

Alyssa and Robert Benjamin of Fort Smith, a boy, May 21.

Paula and Christopher Warden of Ozark, a boy, May 21.

Yadira and Gamaliel Gonzalez of Van Buren, a girl, May 22.

Carlee Langdell and Dalton Smith of Sallisaw, a girl, May 22.

Jordan and Jay Stinson of Barling, a girl, May 22.

Raven McConnell and Luke Short of Booneville, a girl, May 22.

Callie Huff and Taylor Molton of Hackett, a girl, May 22.

Robin Kastl of Waldron, a girl, May 22.

Britney and Clifton Miller of Hackett, a boy, May 22.

Kayla and Colby Curry of Fort Smith, a girl, May 23.

Nancy Cardenas Ventura of Sallisaw, a boy, May 23.

Tracy Barnett of Alma, a boy, May 23.

Tram and Thang Nguyen of Poteau, a boy, May 24.

Courtney Brasher and Jacob Gibbins of Sallisaw, a girl, May 24.

Jacqueline Mendoza and Christian Almond Sr. of Fort Smith, a girl, May 25.

Tia Truitt of Fort Smith, a boy, May 25.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Harris Jones, 24, and Ryann Jacobson, 23, both of Wagoner, Okla.

Peyton Linker, 23, and Rebekkah Hodges, 24, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Christopher Williams, 39, and Erica London, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Timothy Grable, 31, of Little Rock and Caitlin Dunlap, 28, of Van Buren.

Derek Thompson, 35, and Jessica Buckner, 35, both of Natural Dam.

Patrick Tash, 35, and Christine Hawkins, 42, both of Alma.

Tyler Walk, 32, and Randy Bodray, 40, both of Fort Smith.

Tyler Moore, 18, and Katelyn Varnell, 18, both of Van Buren.

Nathaniel Stanton, 25, and Kara Willbanks, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Price, 47, and Tara Rogers, 40, both of Noble, Okla.

Kyle Richardson, 31, and April Stec, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Terrence Smith, 70, of Yukon, Okla., and Shirley Pohlod, 57, of Oklahoma City.

Michael Arellanes, 44, and August Mosley, 34, both of Van Buren.

Adam Metz, 43, and LaDonna Stafford, 41, both of Prague, Okla.

Austin Anderson, 21, and Makayla Cunningham, 19, both of Fort Smith.

Joshua Parker, 33, and Amber Thompson, 31, both of Poteau.

Devon Haddock, 21, and Alexis Rye, 19, both of Fort Smith.

Jimmy Thomason Jr., 47, and Kimberly Booth, 47, both of Sallisaw.

Joshua Smiley, 34, and Tracy Calzada, 31, both of Van Buren.

Shawn Smith, 38, and Ashley Hines, 34, both of Sallisaw.

Alexander Serpas, 32, and Cesiah Juarez, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Taylor Huff, 27, and Samantha Huff, 32, both of Barling.

Carlos Sanabria Jr., 20, and Ericka Matthews, 20, both of Van Buren.

John Clarke, 86, of Skiatook, Okla., and Ceceilia Mayfield, 74, of Barnsdall, Okla.

Daniel Cutlip, 40, of Barling and Kimberly George, 39, of Mounds, Okla.

Jared Speaker, 40, and Shayna Butcher, 38, both of Alma.

Alexander Gertz, 27, of Fort Smith and Breigh Hardman, 25, of Greenwood.

Zachary Goff, 21, of Huntington and Hanna Cater, 19, of Hartford.

Jeffery Lamont, 38, and Joleen Lott, 41, both of Hackett.