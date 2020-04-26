Talk Jobs: Fired for poor performance or for wedding planning?

Dear J.T. & Dale: I was hired by a company to work remotely. In the interview process, I made it clear that I had my wedding coming up and would need flexible time during the day to take care of some details. In the first week on the job, my new boss had me working over eight hours a day and told me that I needed to be at my desk during set times. I reached out to the HR person who hired me and explained that my boss was not following the rules we agreed to. She said she would take care of it. Two weeks later I still was getting a lot of requests from my boss. I explained to her that that was not part of the agreement. A day later I was contacted by HR and told I was fired for poor performance. I was not given any bad reviews or told that any of my work was below par. They're also telling me I can't collect unemployment because I was fired. What should I do? — Vanessa

J.T.: Unfortunately, most companies have a 90-day rule where if they feel like you aren't meeting their expectations, they can let you go. And, because it is so early in the process, depending on your state's unemployment rules, it is possible that you might not be able to collect. That said, I would document absolutely everything that happened and make sure that you include that in your unemployment claim. One of the challenges of working remotely is that some employers really do need you available during specific hours, so working remotely doesn't mean full flexibility. It's unfortunate that there was a disconnect between the HR person and the hiring manager.

DALE: And there's the cautionary tale: While the HR folks might be important in hiring you, you don't work for HR; you work for the manager. Remember, she isn't just the hiring manager, she's the firing manager. That's because she's the one who must make sure the team's work gets done, and not all managers are concerned about your personal life. Indeed, many managers would rather you didn't have a personal life; or, let's put it this way, most managers resent it when you expect them to work around your schedule. So see if you can't get all the wedding planning done before starting your next job.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I've been with my employer for about 10 months now, working on a project that's new to the organization. However, in the past month, things have changed financially for the company and it's clear that it isn't really a top priority. What should I do? I really like this company and don't want to lose my job, but I can see being laid off. — Aidan

DALE: You are wise to be thinking ahead. There are plenty of people who think that doing their work is all that matters to career success. Remember A.B.L. — Always Be Looking. And that doesn't mean constantly searching job postings; rather, it means networking in your profession, and it also means being cognizant of where else you could move in the organization.

J.T.: The secret to keeping the job is in showing how you can save or make enough money to justify your cost. I would take what you've learned so far in the organization and look for places where you believe you could deploy your skill sets to help them cover your salary. Then I would set a meeting with your boss and ask candidly if there's something you can do to be of more value. Let your boss know that you understand times change and that you love the company and want to find a way to stay. Tell your boss that you have a few ideas of how you could do that, but you're open to any suggestions they have. The key is to be flexible and willing to go the extra mile in order for them to be able to find a way to keep you on staff.

