Dixit is the right-brain game we’ve all been waiting for

“Dixit” the competitive, artsy board game designed by Jean-Louis Roubira and Marie Cardouat, won the Spiel des Jahres Award of Germany in 2010 for its unique artwork and clear directions.

I like “Dixit” because each card in the game is a very different art piece. This party game is more challenging with more players in a fun way.

Everyone gets six cards and you choose a colored game piece to keep score. When it is your turn, you put your card face down and give a clue. The clue can be a phrase, song, or word, etc. that best describes your card. Then every other player lays a card face down they think fits that clue best.

Then the active player mixes up the cards face down and lays them face up in a line. This line of cards is numbered one to six. Everyone has voting tokens numbered one to six so that they can lay face down a voting token that represents the card they think the active player laid down. The active player does not vote. Then the active player places the voting tokens on the card that matches them. The key to win is making the clue just vague enough so that some people get it and some people don’t.

If everyone voted on the active player's card, then the active player would gain zero points and everyone else would gain two points. If no one voted on the active player's card because the active player’s clue was too hard, then the active player gets 0 points and the other players would get two points.

But if some people voted on the active player's card but not everyone did, the active player gets three points and everyone who voted on the active player's card gets three points. Plus if someone votes on your card at all, then you get 1 point for fooling them.

It only takes about five minutes to learn how to play. Once you get the hang of it, it is a very creative, curious, and colorful board game.

To win the game, you have to get 30 points before the other players. It takes about 30 minutes to play, and you can play with three to six players. The recommended age is 8 and up, but children as young as 5 can play with help.

Some other competitive family games are “Apples to Apples” and “King of Tokyo.” “Dixit” is unique because of the incredible artwork and its easy-to-learn format.

Braeden Will lives near Greenwood and loves to read, figure out new board games, ride his bike, and play in the creek outside. He is very compassionate, seeks justice, and is currently studying Algebra in his homeschool studies.