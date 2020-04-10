Arts Connection: It’s ’Quaran-time!’

Today I want to share with you some information that hopefully will be of comfort to all of us. We all know that we are in a crisis of epic proportions and something we have never experienced before. I truly believe that when this crisis passes, our country will come back strong very quickly and I look forward to that day!

As I watch the national news, I have been struck by a couple of things. First, unfortunately domestic violence is up. As folks stay at home and are secluded from socialization, feelings of anger and fear are on the rise, which can lead to violence. This is tragic. The tension between parents and children is also high. Emotionally, this crisis is ravaging our world.

Second, as folks are looking for ways to handle the crisis, they turn to the arts. As I have mentioned before, the arts speak a universal language and transcend common issues that we face in life. They comfort us emotionally and physically, and can certainly be part of one’s coping mechanism in a time of crisis.

When I was a preschooler, before I began my piano lessons, every summer we would go on a vacation for at least a week. The moment we would get home, I would run to the piano and begin to play as if I was a concert pianist! I would play notes all over the piano and just let my emotions go. It was my way of saying very loudly how glad I was to be home and in my happy zone. And that was just the beginning for me. The piano has been my rock throughout my life, along with many other art forms.

So, let me just say that we need the arts now and we are going to need the arts when we come out of this crisis. They will bring us together, help us cope, bring joy and hope, calm our fears, and give us some socialization that we all need.

This week, Gov. Hutchinson announced that all Arkansas public schools will remain closed through the end of the spring semester. For those of you who have children and teens at home, or if you are a teacher, this is a BIG deal! As an educator, I can tell you that it is so very important to keep students engaged in learning when they are young.

As we’ve been talking, it is equally important to keep kids connected to the arts. I believe that in a time like this, children need to be sheltered from some of this crisis if possible. Children need to be children and teens need outlets for communicating what they are feeling.

Education has now moved to all online teaching in order for Arkansas to finish out the school year. This comes as no surprise since online instruction is rapidly growing. What is also happening is virtual learning for the arts. I must confess that technology is not my forte, but thankfully at Community School of the Arts (CSA) we have wonderful instructors who are great at technology and virtual teaching. In fact, people all over the world are doing virtual arts classes, lessons, rehearsals, concerts and shows, and it seems to be working. Our kids are loving it!

As a professional musician and educator, I will be the first one to tell you that teaching the arts in person on site is by far the best way. But we are dealing with extreme circumstances, so virtual teaching is the way to go. Here is what CSA is doing:

Spring/Summer Activites

All CSA spring activities are continuing online through virtual lessons and classes. You may register to take a virtual lesson with one of our instructors during this time. Our hope is to return on site by June 1, but we will monitor the situation. Summer activities will be offered virtually if necessary, and if possible summer camps will be offered on site in July. The Chamber Strings Spring Concert will take place in late June. If you have tickets, they will be good for the concert, so be watching for an exact date. The Children’s Theatre production of Peter Pan Jr. has been rescheduled for June 26-27 and your tickets are good for these dates.

Quaran-time! Activities

I am so excited to announce that CSA has created a way for parents and students across the globe to go into one of our four platforms and access free arts activities! We have named it “Quaran-time!” All you need is internet access. Our instructors care about kids and want to give back at a time like this. In fact, through our efforts, we hope to ensure that young people are staying emotionally and physically healthy in these uncertain times.

By accessing one of the links below, students can get connected to the arts through challenges, activities, and other arts postings. Every Tuesday at noon, we post a new challenge for students to engage in. And if you want to zoom with one of our instructors, that can be arranged. Just email us at info@csafortsmith.org. Share the links below with everyone you know.

CSA page: www.csafortsmith.org/virtual-challenges.

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCbl3A2ZmHOmUYTzB5x7HHHg.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/csafortsmith.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/csafortsmith.

As I mentioned at the beginning, we are a strong country. Together, we will get through this and we will be stronger for it! Let’s keep our kids engaged now in the arts so that they come out of this happy and healthy!

Dr. Rosilee Russell is the founder/executive director of Community School of the Arts. Contact her at Rosilee.Russell@CSAFortSmith.org, call (479) 434-2880 or visit www.CSAFortSmith.org.