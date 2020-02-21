This dish showcases seasoned and pan-sautéed flounder fillets served with a Mediterranean style pasta. Served in a silver chafing dish, this was an elegant meal that was ready to serve within an hour of beginning to chop the vegetables. This is an excellent meal to prepare for having people over for dinner. You also could forego the chafing dish and serve this dish family style from a communal bowl on the dining table.



To prepare Milanese style involves dredging thin slices of meat or fish in lightly beaten eggs, followed by a coating in seasoned bread crumbs, and then lightly frying.



FLOUNDER MILANESE WITH MEDITERRANEAN PASTA

Let’s begin with the sauce for the pasta.

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 large yellow onion, chopped

• 1 green bell pepper, chopped

• 1 red bell pepper, chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 cup chicken broth or white wine

• 1 14.5 oz. diced tomatoes with Italian seasonings

• A few teaspoons of capers

• A dozen, give or take a few, pitted kalamata olives

• 1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1/4 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes



In a large skillet over medium heat, add olive oil, onions and peppers. Let vegetables begin to soften, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and let it cook for a minute or so.



Next, add chicken broth (or wine), tomatoes, seasonings, capers and olives. If you don’t like olives, no biggie. But if you do, these add a wonderful flavor to the sauce. Add the salt and pepper and Italian seasoning, and taste. Lower heat to simmer and let it cook while you prepare the rest of the dish. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.



While the fish is being prepared, cook 8 oz. of spaghetti noodles according to package directions.



Now for the flounder.

• 1 pound flounder fillets, rinsed and patted dry

• 1/2 cup self-rising flour

• 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

• A dash or two of salt and pepper

• Olive oil

• Butter



Blend the seasoning with the flour in a shallow dish. Using a few pieces of fish at a time, lightly coat the fillets and set them aside on a rack or plate.



Heat equal parts (1 tablespoon each) of olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add a few pieces of fish at a time to the skillet and let them cook for 3 minutes per side. You want the fish to be a lovely golden brown on the outside and opaque on the inside. As the fish fillets are cooked, remove from the skillet and place on a rack so they don’t get soggy. If needed, carefully wipe the skillet clean between batches, add additional oil and butter, and repeat the process.



When the pasta is cooked, drain and place in a large serving bowl or chafing dish as I did. Toss with the sauce and top with the fish fillets. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges.



A fresh green salad or steamed broccoli, along with French bread, will finish out the meal perfectly.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.