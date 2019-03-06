Whether motorcycle riders want to cruise the Mother Road, see stunning fall foliage or learn more about Oklahoma’s rich history, the new Oklahoma Motorcycle Guide has the rides to help them plan their journey.

Produced by the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department, the 40-page guide features 12 rides throughout the state that showcase Oklahoma’s diverse terrain.

“Oklahoma has so much to offer motorcyclists, and we wanted a guide that would make it easy for them to plan their travels in our state,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is Oklahoma’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Branding. “Local riders helped us put together this guide, sharing their favorite routes and coming up with rides that show off the best of our beautiful state.”

The guide includes renowned roads like Route 66 and the Talimena National Scenic Byway along with curving, lakeside rides and other scenic adventures. State parks, cultural attractions, restaurants and other must-dos are highlighted along each ride. The guide also contains a list of some of Oklahoma’s most popular motorcycle events.

Individual copies of the Oklahoma Motorcycle Guide can be ordered free online at TravelOK.com/Brochures or by calling (800) 652-6552. The guide will also be available at Tourism Information Centers, Oklahoma State Parks and many other locations around the state.

The Oklahoma Motorcycle Guide is one of many vacation-planning publications that travelers can order free of charge on TravelOK.com. Others include the 2019 Oklahoma Travel Guide, the 2019 Oklahoma State Parks & Outdoor Guide, the Discover Oklahoma Destination Dining Guide and the Oklahoma Route 66 Guide. Oklahoma Agritourism publications and brochures from attractions around the state can also be ordered on TravelOK.com.

Another tool travelers can use to plan their Oklahoma adventures is the TravelOK Trip Planner. The Trip Planner is an app that can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. It’s also available on TravelOK.com; visitors can click the Trip Planner button in the bottom left corner of any page on the site or visit TravelOK.VisitWidget.com.

The Trip Planner lets travelers build their own trip itineraries and share them with friends. They can also choose from pre-loaded itineraries that highlight some of Oklahoma’s top tourism destinations.