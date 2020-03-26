TODAY'S HISTORY:

On March 26, 1945, during World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by U.S. forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.

In 1812, an earthquake devastated Caracas, Venezuela, causing an estimated 26,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.

In 1911, American playwright Tennessee Williams ("The Glass Menagerie," "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof") was born in Columbus, Miss.

In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Baker v. Carr, gave federal courts the power to order reapportionment of states' legislative districts.

In 1964, the musical play "Funny Girl," starring Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice, opened on Broadway.

In 1979, a peace treaty was signed by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (men-AH'-kem BAY'-gihn) and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and witnessed by President Jimmy Carter at the White House.

In 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

In 1988, Jesse Jackson stunned fellow Democrats by soundly defeating Michael S. Dukakis in Michigan's Democratic presidential caucuses.

In 1992, a judge in Indianapolis sentenced former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson ended up serving three years.)

In 1997, the bodies of 39 members of the Heaven's Gate techno-religious cult who committed suicide were found inside a rented mansion in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

In 1999, a Michigan jury found Dr. Jack Kevorkian guilty of second-degree murder for euthanizing a terminally ill patient.

In 2013, Italy's top criminal court overturned the acquittal of American Amanda Knox in the grisly murder of British roommate Meredith Kercher and ordered Knox to stand trial again. (Although convicted in absentia, Knox was exonerated by the Italian Supreme Court in 2015.)

In 2018, a toxicology report obtained by The Associated Press revealed that the late pop music superstar Prince had levels of fentanyl in his body that multiple experts described as "exceedingly high."

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Frost (1874-1963), poet; Viktor Frankl, (1905-1997), psychotherapist/author; Tennessee Williams (1911-1983), playwright; Sandra Day O'Connor (1930- ), former U.S. Supreme Court justice; Leonard Nimoy (1931-2015), actor; Alan Arkin (1934- ), actor; James Caan (1940- ), actor; Richard Dawkins (1941- ), biologist/author; Diana Ross (1944- ), singer; Steven Tyler (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Martin Short (1950- ), actor; John Stockton (1962- ), basketball player; Keira Knightley (1985- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The term "gerrymander" was first printed on this day in 1812 by the Boston Gazette; it described the shape of one of the election districts as redrawn in a bill signed by then-governor of Massachusetts Elbridge Gerry.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 24) and first quarter moon (April 1).