Rena Road Baptist Church to host sermon in song

Rena Road Baptist Church, 512 Rena Road, Van Buren, will host a sermon in song at 11 a.m. Sunday. The bluegrass gospel group Common Thread will lead the singing and praise. Some guest singers may be coming as well. Potluck luncheon will be provided following the singing. Visitors are welcome to bring their favorite dishes but the church will provide the meal.

Miracle Sunday, 40s and 50s group potluck at Evangel Temple

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will be having Miracle Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A special prayer will be held for people with physical, spiritual, relationship, financial and emotional needs. The community is invited to join. The 40s and 50s group will be having a potluck, fellowship and games at 5 p.m. Sunday at Evangel Temple's Fellowship Hall. For more information, please call the church office at (479) 782-9121 or visit www.ExcitingET.com.

