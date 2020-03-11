Wednesday

Advancing with Us Referral Networking: Meets at 12:15 p.m. at Western Sizzlin', 2210 N Broadway St., Poteau.

Arkansas Retired Military Association Auxiliary: Meets at 6 p.m. at 144 N. Greenwood Avenue in Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-2727.

Art Class for Seniors and Adults with Disabilities: Meets 3:30-5 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

Cedarville Public Library Story Time: Read stories, sings songs and do activities together. Toddlers and preschoolers. This month's theme is St. Patrick's Day! 10 a.m. at Cedarville Public Library.

Christian Business Men's Connection: Meets 6:30-7:45 a.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. Contact daveo16@cox.net or call (479) 926-1951.

Community Bible Study: Meets at 9 a.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 1604 Pointer Trail, Van Buren.

Critter Crunch Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Divorce Care: Classes begin at 6 p.m. at Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith. For more information, go to www.DivorceCare.org or call (479) 650-0177. Workbook is $15 and classes are free.

Dungeons and Dragons: First-timers and experienced players of all ages are welcome to play. 3:30-5:15 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Figure Drawing Class: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Nude models are used; adults only. Cost is $10. Reservations are required. Go to www.crystalbridges.org for more information.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club 299er Game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U Street in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Morning Exchange Club: Meets 7-8 a.m. at The Egg & I, 2401 S. 56th St., Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Professional Women's Network: Members meet at 11:30 a.m. at Furr's Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Meredith Milam at (479) 629-5747.

Fort Smith Public Library Story Time: Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Dallas Branch, 8100 Dallas St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 484-5650.

Fort Smith Rotary Club: Meets at noon at Emmy's German Restaurant, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith.

Free Meal and Food Pantry: Open 10-11:30 a.m. at Greenwood First Assembly of God, 725 Park Drive, Greenwood. Call (479) 996-6030.

Introduction to Buddhism: Meets from 6-7 p.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Davis Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

Ladies Bible Class: Meets at 10 a.m. at Alma Church of Christ, 45 Railroad St., Alma. Call Claire Pense at (479) 670-2859.

LifeRing Secular Recovery: Meets at 6 p.m. at 19 N. Fifth Street in Fort Smith. Call (479) 652-0409 for more information.

Millie's Line Dance Classes: Beginner lessons start at 6:30 p.m. and intermediate lessons run from 7-9 p.m. at Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith. Cost is $5 per person.

Network of Executive Women: Meets at 7:30 a.m. at Methodist Village Assisted Living, 7425 Euper Lane, Fort Smith. Call Jo Carson at (479) 646-2111.

Open Studio — Artist Talk: Meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Center for Art and Education, 104 N. 13th St., Van Buren.

Optimist Club of Fort Smith: Members meet at noon at Furr's Fresh Buffet, 5707 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Brian McMahen at (479) 651-5479.

Rhythm and Rhymes: Interactive, fun and educational program for infants, toddlers and preschool age children. Books, songs, rhymes and finger plays. 10:30 a.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Senior Social: Board games, puzzles, Bingo and other activities. 2 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

The BUZZ: Escape rooms, board games, service projects and fun. Grades 5-8. 3:45 p.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Twila King Exhibit and Book Signing: Everyone is invited to Twila King's photography exhibit on display, including items from the Mulberry area and Mulberry athletics. She will also be discussing and signing her books. Noon to 5 p.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Van Buren Public Library Story Time: Hear new stories, sing songs, get creative, make friends and check out some books. This week, children can bring their own book and share show-and-tell style. 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Van Buren Public Library Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call (479) 474-6045.

