The day started like any other. Hopped on my motorcycle and headed to work. Once at work a lady from the front office was asking for me. Said there was a gentleman in the office to see me. With my heart thumping wondering who it could be I headed to the office and there was a man I did not know who introduced himself as one that works for the Greenwood Schools. One of his bus drivers found this wallet laying in the road and once they checked the ID they rushed it back to me. To say I was shocked is a understatement. How could this have been possible for my wallet to have fallen out while I'm wearing coveralls and how did someone pick it up and had it back to me before I even knew it was gone. The truest form of honestly is more rare today than ever before. To the bus driver that found it to the man who delivered it. Thank you! Your honestly and kindness will never be forgotten.