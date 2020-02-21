Actor, musician and motivational speaker Bryan Terrell Clark will provide the 2020 Arkansas Tech University Black History Month keynote address on Feb. 27 in Russellville.

Clark will speak beginning at 7 p.m. in the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall, 1605 Coliseum Drive in Russellville. Admission will be free and open to the public.

In 2019, Clark reprised his role on Broadway as George Washington in the Tony Award-winning "Hamilton."

His television credits include "NCIS: New Orleans," "Blue Bloods," "Empire" and the Netflix mini-series "When They See Us." He is also a singer-songwriter who has performed with such artists as Maxwell, Brandy, Ne-Yo and Anita Baker. He co-wrote Mary J. Blige’s “Irreversible" and is currently developing a solo album.

Clark is the co-founder of inDEFINED, an initiative that inspires and teaches young people to use their voices to erase constrictive labels in our society.

A schedule of 2020 ATU Black History Month events is available at www.atu.edu/diversity.