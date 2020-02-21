Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Brahms: The Boy II — In director William Brent Bell's new movie, a family moved into the Heelshire Mansion, and soon their child strikes up an apparent friendship with a life-like doll, which is named Brahms. Stars Katie HOlmes, Christopher COnvery, Owain Yeoman, Joely Collins and Oliver Rice. (PG-13)

The Call of the Wild — Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Dan Stevens and Cara Gee star in director Chris Sanders' new film, which is based on the popular novel and shows how one man (Ford) interacts with — and learns from — an adventurous, sweet-natured sled dog. The two find themselves struggling for survival in the wilds of the Yukon. Co-stars Bradley Whitford, Jean Louisa Kelly and Wes Brown. (PG)

Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words — Thomas' contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill and other events are examined in this new documentary from writer/director Michael Pack. Features archival footage of Thomas, Hill and others, as well as recent footage. (PG-13)

Playing Sunday

The Color Purple (35th Anniversary Reissue) — Steven Spielberg's acclaimed 1985 film centers is based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, which follows a black Southern woman (Margaret Avery) who attempts to find her identity, despite the abuse she endures from her father and others. Co-stars Whoopi Goldberg, Opra Winfrey, Danny Glover and Akosua Busia. (PG-13)

Playing Monday and Tuesday

Free Burma Rangers — This new documentary takes a look at the 20-year missionary efforts of Dave and Karen Eubank. The couple and their three children are seen entering war zones and wildfires in an effort to bring home to those who are in need. (R)

Now Playing

Abominable — A magical, music-loving Yeti meets a girl and wants to return to his family. (PG)

Bad Boys for Life — Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) are reunited for what they think might be their last case together in this action-packed film from directors Adil el Aribi and Bilall Fallah. Also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Joe Pantoliano. (R)

Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn — DC super-villain Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) returns to join forces with Huntress, Black Canary and others for a dangerous, thrill-filled mission in director Cathy Yan's new film. Co-stars Rosie Perez, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco. (R)

Doolittle — Stephen Gaghan directs this new tale, which centers around an adventure-seeking physician (Robert Downey Jr.), who discovers that he has a strange ability to have conversations with animals. Emma Thompson, Antonio Banderas, Rami Malek and John Cena also star. (PG)

Downhill — Julia Louis-Dreyfuss and Will Ferrell lead the cast in this new comedy-drama about a couple who, after they are faced with an avalanche at a ski resort, begin to look at their lives and each other differently. Zach Woods, Zoe Chao, Miranda Otto and Helene Cardon also star. (R)

Fantasy Island — This new film puts a horror spin on the popular 1970s TV show of the same name, where a magical island resort becomes home to several bizarre, unexpected occurrences. Stars Michael Pena, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Austin Stowell. (PG-13)

The Gentlemen — Director/writer Guy Ritchie's newest film follows a British drug lord, who attempts to sell his successful empire to a gang of Oklahoma billionaires. Stars Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Jason Wong and Lyne Renee. (R)

Gretel & Hansel — A young girl leads her younger brother into the woods, hoping to find work and food, but the siblings encounter something completely strange and absolutely terrifying. Stars Sophia Lillis, Samuel Leakey, Alice Krige, Jessica Elise De Gouw and Charles Babalola. (PG-13)

Jumanji: The Next Level — Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Danny DeVito star in director/co-writer Jake Kasdan's sequel, where feuding friends must save one of their own. (PG-13)

Knives Out — A detective (Daniel Craig) sets out to uncover the truth about the death of an eccentric, often-volatile family's patriarch. (PG-13)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — Maleficent and her goddaughter, Aurora, are pulled into conflict. (PG)

Playing with Fire — Seasoned, rugged firefighters meet their match via three ambitous, rowdy children. (PG)

1917 — Two young British military privates are assigned an impossible mission during World War I — to deliver a message far into enemy territory in an effort to prevent the killing of 1,600 men. Stars Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Richard Madden. (R)

Parasite — Winner of the 2020 Best Picture Oscar, director/writer Bong Joon Ho's movie focuses on a poor family that is able to swindle their way into being the servants of a rich family. When the relatives think their unethical plan is about to be exposed, drama ensues. Stars Sun-kyun Lee, Kang-ho Song, Yeo-jeong Jo, Hye-jin Jang and Myeong-hoon Park. (R)

The Photograph — Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield, Teyonah Parris, Courtney B. Vance and Y'Lan Noel star in writer/director Stella Meghie's new release, which focuses on interwinding love stories that take place both in the past and the present. (PG-13)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — The brave survivors of the Resistance take another stand against the evil, ever-present First Order. (PG-13)

Sonic the Hedgehog — Jim Carrey ("The Truman Show") and James Marsden ("X-Men") lead the cast in director Jeff Fowler's new adventure, which follows a small, blue, speedy hedgehog, a police officer and one evil scientist. Also stars Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter and Neal McDonough. (PG)

The Turning — A man hires a young governess to watch over his young relatives in director Floria Sigismondi's new film, which offers a modern twist on Henry James' "The Turn of the Screw." Stars Mackenzie Davis, Brooklyn Prince and Niall Greig Fulton. (PG-13)