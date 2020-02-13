Today's Bank is sponsoring a Roaring '20s Fundraiser at Mulberry Fairgrounds 6-9 p.m. Saturday to benefit ArtUp Mulberry.

Events include:

• Inaugural Chili Contest — minimum of 4 quarts, must furnish crackers/chips, $10 entry fee.

• Costume Contest — free to enter.

• Silent Auction — one of the special items will be a birthday paint party for 10 participants at ArtUp.

• Bean Bag Toss — teams of 4; tickets required.

• Bingo — prizes; tickets required.

• Potters Wheel Spin-Off — tickets required.

• Dance Contest — free to enter.

• Artwork for show and sale.

Ticket price is $25, which includes 5 tickets to play games. Additional tickets may be purchased. Credit cards accepted.

All displays must be set up by 5 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Table and chairs provided.

For more information email ArtUpMulberry@gmail.com or call (479) 276-6183. ArtUp Mulberry is a 501(c)(3) organization.