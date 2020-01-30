The Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council (C-SCDC) will host a public meeting to discuss the CSBG application at 1 p.m. Friday at 1617 S. Zero St., Fort Smith.
Call (479) 785-2303, ext. 108 for information.
