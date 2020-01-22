I spent the better part of 2019 reorganizing and decluttering my home, something that forced me to seriously consider what we actually need to be happy and content. I've discovered anew that having less stuff, fewer obligations and more time make room for what's truly important. Simplifying gives more space in my life for the people I love, things I appreciate and opportunities I want to take.

No matter where you live or what you do, consider that maybe it's time for you to simplify your life, too. I promise that it will give you more time, space and energy.

• Declutter your house. For most of us, that has to start with a new mindset to stop directing our goals toward the acquisition of more and more consumer goods. Before you buy another appliance, the latest model or the newest fad, ask yourself these questions: Do I really need this? Will it make my life better? Will I use it more than just a few times before it finds its way into a cupboard or closet?

• Buy used instead of new. Perfectly good used items are the biggest bargain around. And not one bit of the Earth's resources is consumed when you buy used. Example: Used cars no more than a year or two old cost one-third less than a new car and will run just as long for all practical purposes.

• When you do buy new, go for simplicity. Most consumer goods are loaded with features that people don't need. These features drive up the cost of the product enormously. Think of the last time, for example, you changed the settings on your dishwasher or used your VCR's fancy programming features.

• Use up the goods you have already. Drive that car until the wheels fall off. You'll get the lowest cost per mile, and you'll keep down the number of new cars that are manufactured each year. The same advice holds for appliances, clothes and all sorts of items. People throw out perfectly good things all the time to make way for shiny new ones that do exactly the same thing.

• When it's time to get rid of serviceable goods, don't send them to the landfill. Recycle by donating them to charitable groups who will see they are put back into service.

• Cut down on waste. Recycle newspapers, plastic and paper, if you're not doing so already. Start a compost pile if you've got a bit of land available.

• Think smaller. Consider this: In 1973, the median new single-family house was just 1,525 square feet, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. By 2010, it had grown to 2,169 square feet. And, by 2018, it reached 2,435 square feet. Perhaps it's time to start questioning this edifice complex.

• Set an economical example for your children. By acting with conservation in mind, you lead children more by what you do than what you say. Trying to fulfill your child's every material desire sends two wrong messages: that everything is easily attainable and that baubles are worth having even, if you can't afford them.

• Cut down your driving by combining errands, planning ahead and carpooling when possible. You'll save not only gas but also wear and tear on yourself and your family.

• Make a positive difference in your community. Pitch in on projects that serve everyone, and encourage your children to do that, too.

