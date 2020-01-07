The Dove Award-winning group Avalon is headlining its first tour in a decade, and anticipation for what the road might bring couldn’t be higher for singer Greg Long.

Also nominated for Grammy Awards, Avalon will bring part of their Called Tour at 7 p.m. March 6 at Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave. The group is known to millions for songs "Everything to Me," "Can't Live a Day," "Mercy Said No," "Testify to Love," "Adonai," "Reason Enough," "The Glory" and "Orphans of God." The all-ages concert will serve as an opportunity for people to hear some of the best-known Avalon songs and more, Long said.

"We have to play many of the songs we’re known for, and that is completely fine," Long said during a recent telephone interview. "We’ll definitely be doing songs from the new record, 'Called,' but we won’t be forgetting many of the songs that people wish and expect to hear at an Avalon concert. We know that list of songs goes on and on, and that’s fun for us.

"And we haven’t made new music in a very long time, so we are excited about our new album, also," he added. "For us to be blessed to release a new single, 'Keeper of My Heart,' and have people respond to it in such a wonderful, positive way, is great."

Sarah Kelly, who also is a Grammy Award nominee, will serve as the opening act for the Fort Smith concert.

Like virtually every Avalon concert, the upcoming show will feature an acoustic-based segment that will present some of the material in a "more intimate, stripped-down" approach, said Long, whose wife, Janna, also is a member of Avalon.

"I like to call that part of the evening 'Hearing Our Voices in the Raw,' so to speak," he said with a laugh. "We have a lot of fun with it, and we always try to not stray too far from the original melodies of the songs."

Another unique feature during the show was created to "excite" audiences and keep the members of Avalon on their collective, creative toes, Long said.

"You don’t really see this much in secular concerts or Christian concerts, but we actually take requests from the audience during the concert," he said. "Sometimes it can be a whole lot of fun.

But sometimes the audience can stump the band with a request, he said.

"There was a request one time and Janna said she didn't think we she do that one song," Long recalled. "But we always try to meet the requests."

Tickets for the upcoming concert range from $24.50 to $75 and can be purchased by calling (877) 234-3847 and at EventBrite.com/e/TheCalled.

Those seeking more information can visit AvalonLive.com, the Avalon Facebook page and SarahKelly.com for information.