Evangel Temple to host a special New Year's sermon



Pastor Don Hutchings of Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will be preaching "Starting Over!" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The new year brings new beginnings and it’s never too late to make and achieve goals in your life.

If you’ve decided to find a place of worship this year, we’d love to have you give us a try at Evengel Temple. For more information, please call (479) 782-9121 or visit www.ExcitingET.com.

