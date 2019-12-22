Dr. Larry and Jeania Brown, of Mansfield, are celebrating their 50th anniversary this Christmas season. Their children and grandchildren wish to invite friends and family to attend Fellowship Baptist Church in Witcherville on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, for Bible study at 9:30 a.m., worship service at 10:30 a.m. and a celebration luncheon at noon in the church gymnasium.

Please RSVP to (479) 928-5465 and please refrain from bringing gifts as your presence will be more than enough and much appreciated.