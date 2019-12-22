Mr. and Mrs. Horace G. Ard are enjoying their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. They were married by the Minister Leonard Sullivan on Dec. 22, 1969, in Heavener.

The former Ms. Lola Hartgraves graduated from Northside High School in 1970, where she was a member of the Glee Club. She was employed at Rheem Manufacturing for 35 years, until her retirement in 2009. She is enjoying her retirement and loves spending time with her family and doing crafts. Mr. Ard is a native of New Orleans. In 1967, he joined the Job Corps in Hodgen, where he remained until 1969. He was employed by Whirlpool Corp. for 32 years, until his retirement in 2001. He was also the owner/operator of Gerard Charter Service until 2015. He is currently semi-retired and works part-time at Orr Chevrolet and Village Travel.

The couple has two children, Derwin Ard and Yolanda Gordon and husband Gregory Gordon Sr., all of Fort Smith; and three grandchildren.

They celebrated their anniversary with a surprise party arranged by their children on Nov. 30, 2019, at the Courtyard Marriot in Fort Smith.