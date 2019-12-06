Let's blame it on climate change. With weather as fickle as one afraid of commitment, we are confused about which holiday to celebrate. Lee Anna texted in mid-October, "Why don't you fly up and stay for Halloween?" I have spent most Halloweens with my daughter's family since my first grandchild Evan was born 10 years ago and it was time for my bimonthly visit to Chicagoland; therefore, I used air miles to book a flight to O'Hare on Monday, Oct. 28.

Traveling to and from Chicago from October through March is always conditional on the weather. I have had my share of flight delays and cancellations, as well as sleepovers in the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport while trying to connect to Fort Smith. The USPS motto declares, "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night ..." can stop the mail. The mail and Nanna Lou must get through and I did just that Oct. 28. Nevertheless, when I raised the shade in my upstairs room Tuesday morning, the sky was spitting snow. I assume the role of weather girl at Lee Anna's and reported that by Wednesday night, an arctic blast swooping down would reach us, bringing blizzard winds and several inches of snow.

The meteorologist I reported was right on. By 8 o'clock Halloween morning, snow was falling. With winds, outside felt like zero degrees. All day I was mesmerized by big blowing flakes of snow collecting in the backyard on trees adorned in brilliant leaves of fall. On the front porch, two jack-o-lanterns carved the night before became giant cupcakes with fluffy snow frosting. The one scarecrow still standing in spite of wind, looked somewhat like the Abominable Snowman.

At 5 o'clock, Wonder Woman Lee Anna, Witches Nanna and Anya and Navy Seal Evan bundled in coats, scarves, gloves and boots, piled into the van and inched through seven inches of snow down and around the street to Neighbor Alice's for our traditional potluck and trick-or-treating with her friendly, fun-loving family of considerable size.

Never before had children in Chicagoland trick-or-treated in the snow. Never before had it been so bitterly cold Halloween night that the day after trees shed their leaves before my very eyes in one-day-long leaf fall, carpeting the snow in red and yellow to create a giant bowl of Sonic lemon-berry cream slush. From the looks of our outdoor surroundings Nov. 1, 2019, we had left fall and entered winter. Fall wreaths, bronze mums, miniature hay bales, scarecrows and corn stalks appeared out of place in the snow. By Sunday afternoon, the weather had warmed enough for me to dump Lee Anna's patio pots of summer and fall plants. Ankur, Evan and Anya raked and bagged leaves. I packed away Halloween decor and with another snow forecast, it seemed time to bring up the Christmas boxes and deck the halls.

Arriving home on Nov. 13, I opened the front door to discover my Thanksgiving wreath, instantaneously thinking, "Oh, dear. I must switch that for the Christmas wreath." Just as quickly, I remembered the date and thought, "No, we still have not celebrated Thanksgiving." Even though I had experienced snow in Chicago, it was not winter. It was still fall and I vowed to keep this wreath as a reminder of the holiday so dear to me, especially as a child at Mama's Place in Parks.

Growing up in the country in the 1950s, Daddy still grew corn on our land in the Fourche River Bottoms. Mama planted fall potatoes, peanuts, turnips, field peas and greens. Sister Patsy and I gathered black walnuts, spreading them out in order for Daddy to mash off the thick, black juicy hulls with the Ford tractor. After the nuts dried, we piled them neatly for cracking, one at a time, often with two rocks — placing the nut on one and hitting it with the other. When the weather was cold enough, everyone played a part in butchering the hog. The only parts I remember that Patsy and I played were bemoaning the pig's untimely death and dramatically turning up our noses at Mama's head cheese ("souse"). I vaguely remember men in the community making sorghum molasses, harnessing a horse to a pole that turned the mill to extract the juice from cane.

Fall harvest was an exciting time. Daddy, Mother, Mama, Patsy and I were all busy gathering and storing, because a good harvest greatly impacted our livelihood. Mama gave thanks always and for everything. It is no wonder that our Thanksgiving holiday remains dear to me. Reliving our simple gestures of celebration — including nature walks with Uncle A.B. to gather colorful leaves and dried grasses for decorating; selecting the best fruit for Mama's footed fruit bowl of amber Depression glass; reenacting the first Thanksgiving at school, wearing Pilgrim hats, collars and shoes with buckles; and gathering around a table groaning with chicken and dressing, candied sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, asparagus casserole, cranberry salad, lime jello salad, tossed salad, Mother's homemade hot rolls and Mama's original pumpkin pie from fresh pumpkin with added coconut, raisins and walnuts and her decadent black walnut chocolate cake with cooked fudge frosting — were expressions of our gratitude for every present moment and the opportunity to rise to meet all of life's circumstances, both good and bad.

A few days before Thanksgiving, friend Sally and I contemplated Christmas decorations in stores before Halloween. She concluded regretfully, "Thanksgiving has disappeared." Oh, No! Thanksgiving must not disappear. Giving thanks brings happiness, the self-awareness that we have enough. A spirit of gratitude brings joy, even during difficulties. With gratitude, we recognize that with every disappointment and failure comes new opportunity to try again. With Thanksgiving, we acknowledge that we are not defeated. Hope will move us forward to face the future with warm courage and high hopes.

If our fickle weather and mass marketing confused you into missing Thanksgiving ... STOP! It's not too late to celebrate now. Feel in your soul deep gratitude for this very moment. Forget disappointments and mistakes. Seize the opportunity to live on.

Louise Owens Finney is a retired secondary teacher and part-time minister in Fort Smith. She can be reached at LouiseOFinney@gmail.com.