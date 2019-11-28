"Giving" and "Tuesday" are two of Emily Treadway's favorite words to hear and say.

Treadway, who is the county coordinator for The Call in Crawford and Sebastian Counties, said she is encouraging everyone to make this year's national Giving Tuesday campaign count. Set for Tuesday (Dec. 3), Giving Tuesday is a day where community members can donate money and time to nonprofit organizations and agencies that are designed to help others, and it's a day Treadway hopes will find even more support for her organization.

"Giving Tuesday is our last big fundraiser for the year, and we are asking for people to support us," she said. "Facebook is matching up to $7 million for Giving Tuesday, so we are encouraging everyone to get up early so we can get that match, since we don't take any funds from state or federal. Everything we do is completely funded through individuals."

Established locally back in 2010, The Call in Crawford and Sebastian Counties offers services to help area families and parents foster children and adopt. The organization recruits foster families and parents through churches and provides donations and supplies to those who are fostering in the region, Treadway said.

"We support the foster families through donations from local businesses, churches and individuals, and we do different fundraisers throughout the year to raise money," she said. "We work directly with DHS, so we're trying to help the same kids they are trying to find a place for, and the kids range in all different kinds of ages.

"And there is no age limit or financial limit to be a foster parent or family, although you do have to show that you are able to take care of that child," Treadway added. "It's really about having an open heart and a dedicated commitment to taking care of that child."

Fort Smith resident Anna Mullis is one of the foster parents who felt the need to step into action.

"My husband and I are in the process of adopting three boy siblings — they're 5, 8 and 13 years old," she said. "We always felt that God has called us to adopt, so we went to a Call meeting in October 2018.

"I would recommend The Call for other people thinking about fostering, for sure," Mullis added. "The Call has helped us get through the process quickly, and they helped us get all of our certifications. They've made it a painless process."

More than 50% of the children who have been placed in foster homes via The Call in Crawford and Sebastian Counties previously experienced neglect by their biological parents, Treadway said.

"Some parents aren't able to take care of their children," she said. "There is some abuse, drug use and addictions in this area, which lead to neglect of the children.

"In this area, there is a higher poverty rate; a bigger city attracts more people," Treadway added. "Those people know they can get services here, which is great for them, but we also deal with some of those issues of neglect and addictions, as well."

The main goal of those involved with The Call in Crawford and Sebastian Counties is reunification with biological relatives, she said. So far, 80 percent of The Call cases have resulted in reunification of the child with a biological parent, grandparent or other biological relative, Treadway said.

"Reunification is what is best for the kid, and if all parties can get along, that is great," she said. "We have a Thanksgiving dinner event where the foster families invite the biological parents, and it's great to see everyone eating together. That's a unique event."

The "hardest part" of The Call's mission often is finding foster homes willing and/or able to accept older children, who account for about 60% of children who need fostering/adopting, Treadway said.

"For a lot of people, babies and toddlers are cute and cuddly, but some people think that older children might be too much work or too expensive," she said. "A lot of families already have their own children, so it's sometimes more difficult to find foster families with bigger homes who can take a new child and his or her siblings.

"And we really do need more foster homes," Treadway added. "In Crawford and Sebastian counties, as of August, we had 600 children in care and 130 foster homes. Our homes average 2 kids per home, so we need to at least double our foster homes."

Those interested in fostering children and/or wanting to support The Call can attend the organization's monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road. The informal meeting will include information on The Call and how families can sign up to participate.

"And single individuals also can serve as foster parents, and they can adopt, too," Treadway said. "You don't have to sign up at the Dec. 9 meeting if you would rather just attend and listen, that's fine, too, but we will be able to start the process then, if the family chooses that."

Ways to give

Donations to The Call in Crawford and Sebastian Counties can be made by visiting The CallinArkansas.org/crawford-sebastian and by mailing checks to: The Call, 5521 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903. Donations also can be made by texting "givinglove" to 41444.

Those seeking more information can call (479) 353-0767, email CrawfordSebastian@TheCallinArkansas.org, or visit The CALL in Crawford & Sebastian Counties Facebook page. Those needing more information on the Giving Tuesday campaign can visit GivingTuesday.org.

"It's great being with The Call because we get notes and cards from kids who appreciate just being in a safe home; those are the most common words we here from them," Treadyway said. "It's not the toys or going out to eat. When you see their letters, they say, 'I feel safe. I feel loved.' That is the most rewarding part for me."