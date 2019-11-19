A new film series meant to spotlight independently made creations and encourage communities to support local Main Street theaters is now rolling, according to one individual.

The River Valley Film Society and the Arkansas Cinema Society will kick-off it Movies on Main Street series with a screening of the film "Antiquities." The even includes a Q&A session with five of the filmmakers involved, according to Brandon Chase Goldsmith, a co-founder with film group.

The screening begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at the 5 Star Productions Media Center at North Eighth and A streets in Fort Smith.

Filmmakers scheduled to attend include writer/director Daniel Campbell, cinematographer Gabe Mayhan and producers Jayme Lemons, Kathryn Tucker and Gary Newton; Lemons is from Waldron and is an artistic/producer partner with Emmy Award-winning, Oscar-nominated actress Laura Dern.

"The River Valley Film Society is thrilled to host Movies on Main Street's screening of 'Antiquities' with the ACS," Goldsmith said. "Fort Smith is overflowing with talent and it's inspiring to see the work of area natives on the big screen."

"Antiquities" is a comedy that stars Mary Steenburgen, Ashley Greene, Michaela Watkins, Andrew J. West, Michael Gladis, Graham Gordy and Roger Scott. The unrated, 93-minute film centers on a young man who, while trying to find out who his father was, starts to notice a few things about himself.

"Movies on Main helps bring our goal of developing a place where filmmakers and film fans can come together, experience the work of local and and Arkansas artists ... ," Goldsmith said.

The Movies on Main Street series also will strive to encourage communities to support local Main Street theaters and begin conversations about film in more places, he said. Movies on Main Street is a partnership with state arts agencies of Arkansas, inVeritas, Landmark, Mid-America Arts Alliance and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for the Movies on Main Street event are $5 and can be purchased at ArkansasCinemaSociety.org/MoviesOnMain. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

"Legitimate cool things are happening in Fort Smith," Goldsmith said. "Our cultural and creative scene is exploding, and people can check it out for $5. I can't imagine a better way to spend a Saturday night in the fort."

Those seeking more information can visit the Movies on Main Street: Antiquities, Fort Smith Facebook page, the Antiquities Facebook page, the Arkansas Cinema Society Facebook page and the River Valley Film Society Facebook page.