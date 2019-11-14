One would be hard pressed to find a better way of kicking off the holiday season than attending one annual tour, according to one official.

The Junior League of Fort Smith will host its fifth annual Holiday Home Tour from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Fort Smith, east Fort Smith and Riley Farms, and the self-guided tour will be full of visual wonders displaying various decorating techniques and tastes, said Trish Puckett, communications vice president for the Junior League.

"There's a lot of great things about it," she said of the tour, which will raise money to help area foster children. "The best part of the homes is, they are all so unique and individual. You never know what you will see.

"The styles can be minimalist, traditional or something else," Puckett added. "Some homes stick to certain themes throughout the house, and others choose to display their family heirlooms. It's really special to see how different families celebrate and decorate for Christmas."

Participants can tour the homes at their own pace.

Holiday Home Tour participants

This year's tour will feature homes located at 11500 Maple Park Road; 8707 Rombauer Pointe; 3704 E. Arkansas 45; and 2511 Greenridge Drive, as well as the Clayton House, 514 N. Sixth St., and the Junior League of Fort Smith's headquarters in the historic Marble Hall, 311 Garrison Ave.

Tickets

Tickets for the Holiday Home tour are $25 and can be purchased at JLFSevents.org and at the door of each home. Tickets also can be purchased between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at the Junior League of Fort Smith headquarters.

"We're also selling Louie Vuittonraffle tickets at the headquarters — those are sold only at our headquarters," Puckett said. "Those tickets are $10, and all of the home-tour tickets and Louis Vuitton raffle tickets are a donation to the Junior League of Fort Smith."

Representatives from Fort Smith Popcorn Co. have partnered with the Junior League for the upcoming tour, which will result in the sale of "a special holiday flavor" popcorn to be sold at each of the homes on the tour, Puckett said.

"It will be exciting because this special popcorn will be limited to the Junior League's Holiday Home Tour," she said.

Proceeds from the tour will support the Junior League of Fort Smith's projects, which include supporting children in foster care, Puckett said.

"Our goal is to raise $10,000 from this year's tour," she added. "Last year, we broke all kinds of records and raised over $13,000. This year, we would love to raise $10,000 or more to help with our cause.

"A few years ago, we shifted the focus of the Junior League of Fort Smith to concentrate on the foster children crisis in the River Valley," Puckett added. "Our main focus is upon the foster-care teenagers who are turning 18 and will age out of the system."

Among the Junior League of Fort Smith's programs are the Project Real Education and Development for Youth (READY) program and Skills for Life classes. The classes traditionally draw 35 or more teenagers to each session, Puckett said.

"The Skills for Life classes are at our headquarters on one Saturday a month, and we teach skills that the teens might not otherwise learn," she said. "These classes cover basic mechanics and auto maintenance, banking, volunteerism and more.

"We've brought in different professionals to talk about career paths and other subjects," Puckett said. "And we always serve a meal during those classes and make it fun."

Those seeking more information can visit the Junior League of Fort Smith Facebook page.