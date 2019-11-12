TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1936, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened to traffic.

In 1969, journalist Seymour Hersh broke the story of the My Lai Massacre in Vietnam over The Associated Press wire service.

In 1979, President Jimmy Carter ordered a halt to oil imports from Iran due to an ongoing hostage crisis.

In 1997, Ramzi Yousef was found guilty of masterminding the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

In 2014, the European Space Agency's Philae lander became the first space probe to achieve a soft landing on the surface of a comet.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902), activist; Auguste Rodin (1840-1917), sculptor; Harry A. Blackmun (1908-1999), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Grace Kelly (1929-1982), actress/Princess of Monaco; Booker T. Jones (1944- ), musician; Al Michaels (1944- ), sportscaster; Neil Young (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Megan Mullally (1958- ), actress; Nadia Comaneci (1961- ), gymnast; Sammy Sosa (1968- ), baseball player; Ryan Gosling (1980- ), actor; Anne Hathaway (1982- ), actress; Russell Westbrook (1988- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: Grace Kelly's movies were banned in Monaco by order of her husband, Prince Rainier III.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1993, Royce Gracie, a 178-pound jiujitsu black belt from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, defeated 216-pound kickboxer Gerard Gordeau to win the first Ultimate Fighting Championship.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Nature never repeats herself, and the possibilities of one human soul will never be found in another." — Elizabeth Cady Stanton

TODAY'S NUMBER: 20 — cases of dynamite used by the Oregon Highway Division in an attempt to remove a sperm whale carcass from a beach in Florence, Oregon, on this day in 1970. The explosion sent whale parts flying over 800 feet away.

TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Nov. 12).