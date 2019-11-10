TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Continental Congress created the U.S. Marine Corps.

In 1954, the USMC War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial) was dedicated near Arlington National Cemetery.

In 1969, "Sesame Street" premiered on PBS.

In 1977, a human was conceived through in-vitro fertilization for the first time.

In 2001, China was approved for membership in the World Trade Organization.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Martin Luther (1483-1546), leader of the Protestant Reformation; William Hogarth (1697-1764), painter/engraver; Claude Rains (1889-1967), actor; Richard Burton (1925-1984), actor; Ennio Morricone (1928- ), composer; Tim Rice (1944- ), lyricist; Les Miles (1953- ), football coach; Neil Gaiman (1960- ), author; Tracy Morgan (1968- ), actor/comedian; Ellen Pompeo (1969- ), actress; Walton Goggins (1971- ), actor; Brittany Murphy (1977-2009), actress; Miranda Lambert (1983- ), singer; Taron Egerton (1989- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: In 2018, the annual U.S.-China trade deficit was $419 billion, up 12 percent from the 2017 deficit of $375 billion.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, the NBA's Phoenix Suns scored a record 107 first-half points in their 173-143 win over the Denver Nuggets, just three days after the Nuggets had set the record with 90 first-half points against the San Antonio Spurs.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "What I say is, a town isn't a town without a bookstore. It may call itself a town, but unless it's got a bookstore, it knows it's not foolin' a soul." — Neil Gaiman, "American Gods"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 — China's rank in the World Trade Organization's 2018 list of the leading exporters in world merchandise trade, with a 13.1 percent share. The United States was No. 2, with 8.8 percent.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 4) and full moon (Nov. 12).