People can poke fun at Arnold Schwarzenegger's acting efforts all they want, but one thing cannot be denied: Arnold's presence always elevates a "Terminator" movie.

"Terminator: Dark Fate," the new R-rated thriller that is the sixth film in the popular franchise, doesn't topple the cool weirdness of the 1984 original, nor does it exceed the tense, groundbreaking "Terminator 2: Judgement Day" from 1991. But "Terminator: Dark Fate" director Tim Miller most certainly knows what he's doing in the driver's seat, and Schwarzenegger gives an impressive performance as everyone's favorite cyborg from the future.

In fact, the 128-minute film is as solid as the nearly unbreakable steel that comprises the silver steel of villain (Gabriel Luna). The fast-moving action hits home runs, and several moments of character development adds layers to what easily could have otherwise been a pedestrian, shoot-'em-up flick. Amid the explosions, the bursts of gunfire and the vehicles that smash into each other, substance appears in "Terminator: Dark Fate."

Linda Hamilton returns as Sarah Connor, the character who originally was a damsel-in-distress type before transforming into a wanted fugitive, expert combatant and fiercely dedicated mother. With her character much more jaded and whole lot stronger physically and mentally than she was in the 1984 original, Hamilton's Connor is a bold, no-B.S. mercenary. Bent on stopping the evil cyborgs who randomly invade present-day Earth.

Hamilton's effort is fine, but it's Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis almost steal the entire show. Reyes portrays scared human Dani Ramos and Davis handles the role of Grace, an individual who possesses intelligence and great strength. Hamilton is good in "Dark Fate." Davis shines at an equal level, and Reyes remains even more impressive throughout the story, which was co-produced and co-written by "Terminator 2" director James Cameron.

Arriving late in the 128-minute movie is a key battle sequence that couldn't have been staged by Miller and his crew any better. Fans of the first two "Terminator" movies no doubt perk up during these moments. Two hints: Arnold and a red-colored glow.

And what would a "Terminator" movie be without tiny slivers of humor? Linda Hamilton's first line of dialogue is a laugh-out-loud riot. Sure, there's probably half a dozen too many F-bombs uttered by Hamilton and others, but the action sequences mostly avoid gratuitous gore and the chemistry between cast members provides an increased sense of suspense.

"Terminator: Dark Fate" isn't quite as exhilarating as the recently released "Zombieland: Double Tap," but it easily is the third best entry in the line of "Terminator" movies. Like Schwarzenegger's "T-800" character, "Dark Fate" falls short of bonafide perfection, but it gets the job done while providing numerous thrills for viewers.

Final grade: B+