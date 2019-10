Poppy, Branch and their troll friends will be among the characters in "Trolls Live!" at 6 p.m. March 3 and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 4 at the Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 S. Seventh St. The family friendly event is being billed as the characters' first live tour. Tickets start at $19 and and can be purchased at FortSmithConventionCenter.org and at TrollsLive.com.

Visit the Trolls LIVE! Facebook page and the Fort Smith Convention Center Facebook page for information.