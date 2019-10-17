Depression is a common problem in older adults, especially around the holidays or as the seasons change, but it shouldn’t be considered a normal part of aging.

Natalie Jordan, M.D., will discuss changes in mental health in adults and triggers like seasonal affective disorder or dementia, as well as treatment options, in a free community seminar from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Shuffield Education Center at Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

Dr. Jordan is board certified in both general psychiatry and geriatric psychiatry. She provides inpatient treatment for adults at Baptist Health Senior Care Behavioral Health-Fort Smith, a 23-bed inpatient unit dedicated to patients over the age of 55 who suffer from the early stages of depression, psychological disorders and other mental health issues.

During the seminar, Mandy Kuykendall, a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist, will also provide ideas of how to stay active mentally and physically to combat depression and other psychiatric disorders as we age.

To reserve a spot in the class, call Baptist HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST or visit baptist-health.com and click on “Register for a Class.”