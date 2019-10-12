When it comes to outdoor sights, what is seen at the Poteau Balloon Festival cannot be matched, according to one official.

Hosted by the Poteau Chamber of Commerce, this year's Poteau Balloon Festival will offer its usual "colorful sights" and "fun sounds" Oct. 18-19 at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds, 5015 S. Broadway in Poteau, said Karen Wages, president/CEO of the chamber and a producer for the festival. The all-ages event will include the Balloon Glow, tethered rides, a carnival, various entertainment performances, the Big Fox Run UTV Race and more, she said.

"We think that we will have another record crowd this year, with our new attractions," Wages said of the event, which started in 2006 and was named the No. 3 event in Okiescentric magazine's "Top 40 Things to Do in Oklahoma" in 2014. "It's hard to predict an exact amount of people, but we usually have between 15,000 and 20,0000 people at the festival each time."

Among the "worthy" events will be a family friendly appearance by Cirque Adventure, which is a group comprised of acrobats who will "give a new performance to remember" inside the AES Show Arena, she said.

Billed as "high-flying entertainment" on its website, CirqueAdventure.com, and having offices in Lubbock, Texas, and Naples, Florida, Cirque Adventure is known for high flying aerial acts, a trampoline act, contortion, acrobatics, the use of stilts, a bit of comedy and more.

"Everyone here at Cirque Adventure is excited to be coming to the Poteau Balloon Festival," said Timothy McCandless, a member of Cirque Adventure. "Our High Flying Aerial and Acrobatic Show is brand new this year with new acts, more excitement and, of course, plenty of laughs. We look forward to meeting everyone."

Anyone wishing to witness the Balloon Glow should be on the grounds before dusk, Wages said. The glow, which will feature several large hot-air balloons, will be a unique experience in that attendees will be able to ask questions and visit with the pilots.

"Just don't expect to see any balloons in the air in the middle of the day," said Wages, who added that balloons start two hours after sunrise.

Also on tap to help with the outdoor fun will be the Pumpkin Mud Run, the Belly Flop, the Great American Kites presentation, the Midgets with Attitude show and a performance by Andmore Theatre Co.

Admission to the grounds is a $5 armband, while carnival armbands can be purchased for $25 and tethered balloon rides can be purchased for $10, Wages said. Armbands can be purchased at the event. Parking is available for $5 at the fairgrounds and for free at Carl Albert State College in Poteau; people who park at CASC are bused to the festival grounds., Wages said.

Those seeking more information can visit PoteauBalloonFest.net and the 2019 Poteau BalloonFest Facebook page.