Evangel Temple to present 'Heaven or Hell'

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., will host its 26th annual "Heaven or Hell" drama Wednesday through Sunday nightly at 7 p.m. The event is free, and the public is welcome.

For information or to reserve at least 10 seats for a performance, call (479) 782-9121.

Religion Notes is published each Friday as a free public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday of the week the item is to be published. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The street address of the church and the name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.