The Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave., will celebrate Judge Isaac C. Parker's 181st birthday with a program from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Floyd and Sue Robinson will present the story of the Parkers and the impact they’ve had on Fort Smith. Cake and ice cream will be served.

The celebration is included in regular admission price to the museum: $7 for adults 16 and up; $2 for children 6-15; $5 for military veterans; and free for children under 6, UAFS students and museum members.

For information, call (479) 783-7841.