Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Abominable — A magical, likeable Yeti is driven to make plans to return to his family in this new animated movie from co-directors Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman. Features the voices of Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Sarah Paulson, Eddie Izzard, Joseph Izzo, Michelle Wong and Christine Lin. (PG)

Brittany Runs a Marathon — A young woman (Jillian Bell) makes it a priority to see positive changes in her life. She agrees to step into a training program to prepare for the New York City Marathon. Co-stars Jennifer Dundas, Patch Darragh, Erica Hernandez, Michaela Watkins and Adam Sietz. (R)

Now Playing

Ad Astra — Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is an astronaut who travels deep across a solar system to learn the truth about a missing relative, among other things, in director/co-writer James Gray's new movie. Co-stars Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, Tommy Lee Jones, John Ortiz, Anne McDaniels and Kimberly Elise. (PG-13)

Aladdin — A good-hearted street urchin competes against a power-hungry Grand Vizier for a magical lamp. Stars Naomi Scott, Will Smith and Mena Massoud. (PG)

Angel Has Fallen — Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) finds himself being framed for a murder attempt on the U.S. President and is forced to hide from his colleagues. Co-stars Morgan Freeman. (R)

Don't Let Go — In director/co-writer Jacob Estes' new film, a man begins to think he's losing his sanity after his family is seemingly murdered and one of the dead, his niece, calls him on the phone. Stars David Oyelowo and Shinelle Azoroh. (R)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold — Everyone's favorite teenage explorer (Isabela Moner) steers her friends on an adventure that calls for rescuing Dora's parents and solving a mystery involving a lost city of gold. (PG)

Downton Abbey — Continuing the story from the popular TV series, director Michael Engler's new movie follows the Crawley family, the wealthy, highly influential family in the English countryside in the early 1900s. Stars Maggie Smith, Matthew Goode, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, Tuppence Middleton and Elizabeth McGovern. (PG)

Good Boys — Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon and Oscar winner Jacob Tremblay star in director/co-writer Gene Stupnitsky's new film about three sixth-grade boys, who skip school and find surprises. (R)

Hustlers — Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles and Keke Palmer star in director Lorene Scafaria's new film, which presents several former strip club employees who vow to turn the tables on Wall Street clients. Also stars Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Madeline Brewer. (PG)

It: Chapter Two — The members of the Losers Club find themselves being revisited by an unspeakable terror, one that first entered their lives 37 years ago. Stars Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgard and James McAvoy. (R)

The Lion King — A young lion prince, who flees his kingdom following a tragic event, will go on to learn about what it means to be brave. Features the voices of James Earl Jones, Donald Glover, Beyonce and Keegan-Michael Key. (PG)

Overcomer — Director/star Alex Kendrick's latest film follows a basketball coach named John Harrison. John finds out that life for himself, his team and his wife (Shari Rigby) is about to change due to the shutting down of their town's largest manufacturing plant. Co-stars Priscilla C. Shirer. (PG)

Rambo: Last Blood — Sylvester Stallone, who co-wrote this movie, returns as the title character, a Vietnam veteran who must face his violent past in order to pull off one final task. Also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Louis Mandylor and Oscar Jaenada. (R)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 — Max and his four-legged friends embark another journey in this animated film. (PG)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — Several unsuspecting teenagers are forced to look their fears in the face, or else they will lose their lives in director Andre Ovredal's new horror-thriller. (PG-13)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Extended Cut) — Spider-Man meets more than one new foe. (PG-13)