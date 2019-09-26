The presence of talented area musicians, the memory of one gifted artist and a large piece of Fort Smith's musical future all are worthy of center-stage attention, according to one individual.

The seventh annual Shane Bailey Memorial Bash will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., and will feature live musical performances from a variety of bands, as well as raffle giveaways, a full dinner menu, dancing and more, said Don Bailey, the event's organizer and one of the evening's performers.

An all-ages event that will be celebratory in nature, the bash also encourages those attending to wear costumes and will raise money for the Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society, he said.

"This is to help provide funding, education and performances opportunities to help foster creative music and artistic expression," Bailey said of the music-themed fundraiser, which will feature Don Bailey & Local Rising Stars, The Al Grzech Jazz Trio, The Crumbs, Oreo Blue with Gary Hutchison, Goodluck Slim and Eric Mathews Band. "This is something that's a lot of fun and it has a great mission."

Named after Don Bailey's late son, the Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society raises money to provide scholarships and various performing opportunities for young area musicians, singers, songwriters and artists. The night will be "a great chance" for people to enjoy themselves and contribute financially to the cause, Bailey said.

"When you support the Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society, you are providing opportunities for young musicians to pursue their dream of succeeding in this world as a musician," Bailey said.

"Whether this is achieved through education like clinics, workshops and lessons, or performance opportunities like showcases, jam sessions, Rising Stars and coffee-house gigs, or by handing a young musician an instrument they can't afford, the result is the same," he added. "That result is a young musician is given the chance to live their dream."

Don Bailey & Rising Stars will be the first to make sounds on The Majestic's stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Al Grzech Jazz Trio at 6:15 p.m. and The Crumbs at 7 p.m. From there, Oreo Blue and Gary Hutchison will begin their set at 8 p.m., while Goodluck Slim will play at 9 p.m. and Eric Mathews Band will close out the music portion with a 10 p.m. slot.

"I've been inundated with emails, messages, texts, letters and such from parents or friends and family of young musicians, telling me how the Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society has changed the life of that young person," Bailey said.

"Receiving an instrument they couldn't afford, performing on a stage for a packed house, sharing their original songs with complete strangers, participating in a workshop filled with valuable information and useful insights and playing musical ideas they never knew they had — those are just some of the many experiences young people have mentioned that have inspired and encouraged them to hold onto their passion for music with white knuckles and not let go," he added.

Doors at The Majestic are set to open at 5 p.m., with those attending asked to pay a suggested $10 donation for admission. A dinner menu and full bar will be available, as will be a Selfie Photo Booth and "a lot of dancing" during the bash, Bailey said.

Al Grzech said he and his trio "feel very honored" to be participating in this year's event.

"Not too long before his unexpected passing, I had the privilege to perform once with Shane Bailey," he said. "He was an incredible musician and a great person.

"The Al Grzech Trio feels privileged to be asked to perform for this truly worthwhile event" Grzech added. "This event and the society provide instruments, education performance opportunities and more for young musicians who, without the help of the Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society, may never have realized their talent."

Don Bailey said he hopes those attending will feel that they can wear costumes to the event, since it will be taking place just before Halloween.

"I've already pulled out my rock star costume, complete with leather pants, 1980s glam band hair and biker boots," he said. "The selfie booth will be set up with a Hollywood-style backdrop; that's a new thing for the Bash, so that will be fun."

Those seeking more information can visit the Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society Facebook page and the 7th Annual Bash Facebook page.

"All donations — 100 percent of them — go to fulfilling the mission and purpose of the Shane Bailey Memorial Music Society," Bailey said. "This directly impacts young musicians."