Sweet autumn clematis has been announcing the advent of fall for several weeks with its displays of billowy masses of star-shaped white flowers. Now that other perennials are weary and preparing for their winter nap, this plant is putting on its annual show extraordinaire.

An added benefit is its sweet vanilla-like fragrance. And once the flowers fade, silvery masses of fluffy seed heads appear.

Botanically known as Clematis terniflora, this vigorous vine can be seen everywhere, romping over fences, climbing trees and shrubs and even covering abandoned buildings.

Although it is sometimes labeled invasive, I have not found it so. My clematis was planted by a bird among the Indian hawthorn bushes and has been moved twice, each time well-behaved as it climbed a trellis.

Sweet autumn clematis is one of those plants you either like to don’t. And it should not be confused with the beloved clematis hybrids that have been producing multipetaled flowers in many colors throughout the summer. Not only are the blooms different, but growing habits range from the hybrid vine that covers mailboxes and trellises to the autumn species that can easily reach 30 feet if not pruned and is usually unnoticed until blooms appear in late August or September.

A hardy perennial, it is about as carefree as a plant can be, requiring almost no attention. It grows in sun or part shade and prefers well-drained soil and "cool feet" that are mulched or covered with small plants. An occasional watering and a springtime feeding are all this plant requires.

If the vine tries to get out of hand, a simple pruning can take it back to size in your garden. It blooms on new wood produced during the current season and freezes to the ground in winter.

Although originally from Japan, it has been in the U.S. since 1877 — first in Boston and since throughout much of the country.

Another perennial fall bloomer is the ginger lily (Hedychium coronarium), which produces pure white flowers that resemble a butterfly’s wings. Not only are the blooms beautiful, but they have a sweet fragrance similar to honeysuckle.

My plant is another passalong from sister-in-law Phyllis, who lives in Louisiana and has a knack for finding unusual native plants and sharing them with Arkansas kinfolks.

Ginger lily’s hardiness here was iffy so the first year I left part of the roots in the ground and placed the others in the basement. It proved hardy and this year the clump is nearly 5 feet tall with interesting sword-shaped leaves that point upward.

Not only is Ginger lily a welcome sight in the garden, it draws many compliments as a cut flower. A cluster of flowers atop a cut stalk placed in a vase opens one by one, perfuming a room for up to a week.

Tomorrow the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair opens at Kay Rodgers Park, 4400 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith. In addition to concerts, exhibits, carnival rides, 4-H activities and food, we gardeners will be entering the best of our best in the horticulture competitions. It’s an opportunity to see what thrives in the region and what needs to be added to our spring garden list.

Only four more days until autumn officially arrives on Sept. 23 at 2:50 a.m. Hopefully, it will bring with it some cool weather. So, it’s time to survey the summer garden for plants that were high achievers and those that were disappointments. Join me and send your findings and comments to gardeningfortherecord@gmail.com. I’ll compare all our results and let you know what we gardeners learned from this unusual spring and summer in the River Valley.

Next week, the topic will be: Two kinds of volunteers in the garden.

Lucy Fry of Fort Smith is a level 4 Master Gardener and writes the area Master Gardener newsletter. Her column, Gardening for the Record, runs weekly in the Times Record. Send questions to GardeningForTheRecord@gmail.com.