Step just to the side, Avengers and Justice League members, if you please. It's time for Godzilla to jump into the large-scale, team-up fun.

Rated PG-13 and now available in DVD, Bluray and 4K formats, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" has sights and sounds to behold, showing how carefully crafted, well-executed CGI effects can coexist with solid acting and storytelling. Even those who haven't followed the havoc-filled footsteps of the radioactive, fire-breathing beast can find plenty to love with this home video version of director/co-writer Michael Dougherty's sequel to 2014's "Godzilla." (The two films and 2017's "Kong: Skull Island" are tied together as part of the new "Monster-verse" film series from Warner Bros and Toho Co.; the upcoming "Godzilla Vs. Kong" is set to hit theaters in 2020.)

When first released in movie theaters in May, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" looked and sounded fantastic. The same can be said for the DVD and Bluray versions. The special effects are mesmerizing as each of the "titan" monsters — Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan and the abundantly vicious King Ghidorah/Monster Zero — are portrayed with their own respective color scheme.

Whenever the massive creatures do go claw to claw, the imagery is most impressive. The scenes often look like paintings due to their striking visuals and appropriately heavy use of motion-capture photography/animation; Mocap, as it often is called, employs real actors and stunt experts to wear special suits that allow CGI creations to mimic the humans' movements, and at times, facial expressions.

One of the most brilliant scenes in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" occurs when the Monarch research crew get their first glimpse of Godzilla. The scientists and military members are working inside a top-secret, underwater station as Godzilla slowly swims up to the station's huge glass window. With his large, sharp dorsal spikes randomly flickering with blue light, Godzilla is seen by the workers — and the viewer — as a thing of primitive beauty. The humans fear the mighty creature, yet they never take their eyes off him during that crucial exchange.

The acting in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" might not be the greatest of 2019, but the cast members do well for Dougherty's film cameras. Although criticized by some individuals, the dialogue fits the movie. And it's super great to see Godzilla, his enemies and his sometimes-friends throw down in an earthquake-causing rumble with the help of modern film-making tools. Like most of the "Godzilla" and "King Kong" of the past, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" dishes out some super-sized fun.

Final grade: B+