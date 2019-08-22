"Serious runners," casual walkers/joggers and anyone else who appreciates a family friendly time will be in luck during one Fort Smith event next month.

Hosted by the Region 5 Prevention Providers/Harbor House Prevention Programs, the sixth annual Race for Recovery 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Ben Geren Regional Park, 7200 Zero St., and will be held in conjunction with National Recovery Month. The all-ages event will feature a timed race, the 1-Mile Fun Run, food, children's activities, music, the Bounce House, community agency booths and more and will raise awareness that people can recover from addiction and mental illness, said Katelynn Priest, a Region 5 prevention assistant for Harbor House.

"With this being our sixth annual event, we are going to not only do the race, but we also will do more of a fun, family type event after the race," she said. "It will be really fun to be out there at Ben Geren Park and have these great activities going on.

"We'll usually have arts and crafts for the kiddos, and there will be community vendors," Priest added. "People will have booths set up to give information to family members, things that are available and can help in the community."

The event will raise money and donations for the specialized women and children's services at the Gateway Recovery Center, Priest said.

"We don't keep the money that is raised; the money will be donated to those services in Gateway House, which is a women's treatment center," she said. "Money is used to purchase diapers, formulas, Christmas presents and the other needs that are there.

"We'd like to shoot for raising $1,000, but really, it's more about having our focus on raising awareness for recovery," Priest added. "We want to let the community and everyone else know that it is possible to recover from mental illness and substance-abuse addiction."

Usually, about 100 runners participate in the race, while other area residents and visitors participate in the walk and the day's other activities, she said.

"This definitely is something that is family friendly; anyone who wants to participate can," Priest said. "And the course is paved, which is nice. I think the runners really like that."

The Race for Recovery event originally was designed to help give hope to individuals and families, she said.

"It's to give hope to family members who have loved ones who are suffering from mental disorders and substance abuse," Priest said. "It's also giving hope to the community, as well."

Tabitha Fondren, a Region 5 prevention coordinator for the Gateway Recovery Center, agreed.

"The reason this is important to me is to reduce to the stigma of addiction and provide hope," she said. "With the nation being in an opiod epidemic, I believe it's more important than ever for society to know people can and do recover."

Registration for the Race for Recover 5K can be done by calling Tabitha Fondren or Katie Priest at (479) 785-4083. Registration also can be done in person at Brunwick Place at 101 N. 10th St., Suite C, and at EventBrite.com. Registration that is done by Aug. 26 will guarantee the participant a shirt and 5K Finisher's Medal.

Those seeking more information on the event or Harbor House can email KPriest@recoveryhhi.org or visit the Race for Recovery 5K Facebook page and the Harbor House, Inc. Facebook page.

"This is just one of the events that we are involved in that is for the community," Priest said. "We do education programs and we do health fairs, and we go into schools and talk to students about drug awareness. We try to provide as much information as possible to prevent drug addiction.

"And the Race for Recovery is just one more way we can help with awareness," she added. "It's going to be a great event, and we will stay out there at Ben Geren Park as long as there are people there. It'll be a fun time for all."