The Arkansas Blood Institute will hold its Hog Wild Ultimate Tailgate Party from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at its Fort Smith Donor Center, 5300 S. U. St. Donors will be entered for a grand prize giveaway of their choice, either a deluxe sports getaway including two lower level tickets to a regular season pro or college sporting event and a one-night deluxe hotel stay or a four-night sail-away cruise for two adults out of any U.S. port with an inside cabin.

Donors also receive a new, collectible Hog Wild T-shirt, tailgate food and their choice of voucher for entry to Frontier City Theme Park, Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City or Safari Joe’s H2O Water and Adventure Park in Tulsa.

As part of the nation’s sixth-largest nonprofit blood collector, Arkansas Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 40 hospitals statewide, including Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Baptist Health System, according to a news release. Donors who are 16 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Appointments for the blood drive are not required but can be made by calling Arkansas Blood Institute at (877) 340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.