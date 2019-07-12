Johnson County Adult Education relocates

The Arkansas Tech-Ozark Johnson County Adult Education center in Clarksville has relocated to 18 Sherwood Plaza. After 21 years on Cherry Street, the center has moved in order to provide better access and parking to students, according to a news release.

Regina Olson, Adult Education director, worked with building owner Tom Cogan to secure the new location, the release states.

“We are very excited about our new location. Not only is it larger, but it also provides an open concept that is more user friendly for students and staff," Olson states. "The new location should also eliminate parking issues that we had at our last building. Additionally, we are happy that our employment and service partners, such as DHS, DWS and Tech Staffing, are within walking distance to the new facility.”

In addition to GED and ESL classes, Adult Education offers classes to assist adults of all ages and educational background with improving their basic skills in reading, math, and language and computer and financial literacy to prepare students to enter postsecondary training and/or employment. Certifi Arkansas Tech — Ozark Adult Education also provides opportunities for students to obtain free college credit. Students can enroll in classes by contacting their local center.

For information, contact the Johnson County Adult Education center or call (479) 754-2620 or the main office in Ozark (479) 667-3520. Center information can also be found on the official Facebook page, Johnson County Adult Education.

Names of Note

Kristina Jones of Fort Smith recently graduated from Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee.

Roberto Quezada of Fort Smith and Subiaco Academy and Jordy Morquecho of Waldron were two of the 23 freshmen at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville selected to participate in the Honors College Path Program. The Path Program is a mentoring initiative that recruits talented high school students from underrepresented populations.

The following area students recently graduated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro: Lucinda Faye McCabe and Sharon Ralynn Wilkinson, both of Alma; Melinda Dawn Smith of Cedarville; Joni Kay Wilbanks of Mulberry; Cassandra Lynn Schumacher of Natural Dam; Drew Robert Deffenbaugh, Dana K. Goodman and Sherry Lynn Lipe, all of Van Buren; John Michael Elms, DeAnna Grace Skaggs and Tammy King Stevens, all of Ozark; Haley Elizabeth Shaw of Ratcliff; Megan Nicole Davis and Kimberly Diane Redding, both of Booneville; Brenden Levi Scott of Magazine; Kennady Rhea Kremers of New Blaine; Aaron Jerl Chastain and Benjamin Charles Schmalz, both of Paris; Sadra M. Siebenmorgen of Scranton; Gunnar Z. Etzkorn, Kaitlin Ann Gramlich, Stephanie Jill Grinder, Christopher E. Turner and Brittney Dawn Wilbanks, all of Fort Smith; Brooke Nicole Selby of Greenwood; Kelsey Rhiannon Dickerson of Hackett; Michael S. McKnight and Shannon Lynn Todaro, both of Lavaca; Randa Rae Grant of Spiro; Amra D. Ramey of Muldrow; and John Michael Bridges of Roland.

