Like 2013's "The Lone Ranger," director Tim Burton's "Dumbo" doesn't deserve the scalding, punching-bag treatment it receives.

Now available on Bluray and DVD, the live-action update of the 1941 animated "Dumbo" is better than its street reputation. Many critics erroneously cited the PG-rated film as "grounded," "lost in the dark" and "a film that bites the hand that feeds it."

One now has to ask, what movie did those critics see? Ehren Kruger's screenplay, which is based on Helen Aberson's novel, does a good job of telegraphing the story how a young, big-eared elephant enters — and ends up changing — the lives of individuals working overtime to save their struggling circus.

And it's easy to feel for Holt Farrier, a widower and father of two who is played exceptionally well by Colin Farrell. Farrier is a World War I veteran and now works under the big top. Farrell's portrayal as Farrier carries loads of warmth and charm, two characteristics that aren't always present in Farrell's other roles.

Even the not-so-ethical V.A. Vandevere has metaphorical layers for viewers to peel back and examine. Michael Keaton, who is much more diverse as an actor than some are willing to admit, slides into the role of the underhanded Vandevere with ease. During most of the 1980s and 1990s, Keaton played the good guy, showing that if the talented Tom Hanks never existed, he easily could have won and nailed the Hanks parts in "Saving Private Ryan," Cast Away," "Captain Phillips" and so on. Here in "Dumbo," however, Keaton comes across as a most convincing antagonist. Vandevere is civilized, yes, but his heart and occasional stare are far from thawing.

Eva Green, Danny DeVito and Alan Arkin also bring their A game for Burton's cameras, but it has to be said: child actress Nico Parker steals the center ring as Milly Farrier, one of Farrier's two children who also work in the circus. Yes, the Dumbo character, in many scenes, is a CGI creation, but the chemistry seen and felt between the title character and Parker is as real as any found in recent films.

And the moment when Dumbo first flies in the film is much more emotionally charged in reality than it sounds on paper. It's a scene coated in Disney's patented magic, most definitely. Those who watch this and all of the other scenes that play out in "Dumbo" no doubt will believe that an elephant really can fly.

Final grade: B+