Yoga does a mind, body and soul a lot of good.

This will be one of the unspoken themes for the new weekly Yoga for the Cancer Patient and Survivor program, which will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., said Amy Willadsen, outreach coordinator for the Cancer Support House. The program, which will last an hour and continue on Wednesdays, will be "the perfect opportunity" for people to experience the physical and emotional benefits of yoga, she said.

"This is one of our free services that we offer at the Reynolds Cancer Support House, and it's targeted at cancer patients and survivors; they can bring a caregiver if they want," Willadsen said. "A mat will be provided if they need one."

Those participating in the yoga program will be told of and experience the "great" benefits yoga offers, she said. Cancer patients and survivors, in particular, seem to reap the benefits of participating in yoga practices, Willadsen said.

"Yoga can minimize the side effects of cancer treatment, as well as fatigue and lymphedema," she said. "Lymphedema involves swelling, especially in the arms. Breast cancer patients really suffer from lymphedema, and yoga can reduce that swelling."

Yoga also can help in pain relief, help improve sleep, reduce levels of stress and anxiety and improve flexibility, Willadsen said.

"Yoga classes are popular, and Jan Peoples is a great instructor," she said. "Jan will work with people at where they are at, so people don't have to worry about experience. Just wear comfortable clothes."

The class was designed specifically for cancer patients and is "accessible no matter where a person may be on their journey" in treatment or recovery, Peoples said.

"It is a gentile practice that will improve flexibility and range of motion; help with anxiety and pain management; increase circulation; and decrease inflammation," she said. "Yoga can be a great facilitator of lymphatic drainage, helping with the lymphedema many cancer patients face."

According to the a report posted on the National Institute of Health's website, Nih.gov, interventions that reduce treatment related distress and improve quality of life are "the need of the hour" for cancer patients.

"Stress management techniques that have proven helpful include progressive muscle relaxation, diaphragmatic breathing guided imagery and social support," the site states. "Participating in intervention programs before treatment have enabled patients to tolerate therapy with fewer reported side effects.

"Stress-reduction methods are many and varied, and yoga is especially attractive as it combines many of these techniques with simple stretching exercises, breathing, and relaxation techniques that could be useful for patients with cancer," the site adds.

Registration for the Fort Smith program can be done by calling (479) 782-6302. Those seeking more information can visit ReynoldsCancerSupportHouse.org and the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House Facebook page.

"It would be great if people called beforehand, but if not, they can just walk in and participate," Willadsen said. "The space is limited — there's about a maximum of 12 people who will be able to attend.

"We plan to have this program ongoing, as long as attendance keeps going," she added. "We hope it will be great."