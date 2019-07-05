Bloomer Baptist Church plans God and Country service

Bloomer Baptist Church, 27905 Hwy 22 in Charleston, plans its 47th God and Country Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be Ret. Air Force Sgt. David Crowden. All are welcome. For information, call (479) 674-5117.

Spaghetti dinner benefits Gospel Lighthouse youth group

A spaghetti dinner is planned from 4-6 p.m. July 20 at the Cameron Civic Center on Church Street. Proceeds benefit the Cameron Gospel Lighthouse youth group. Dinners are $5 for adults, $3 for children 7-12 and free for children 6 and under.

For information, call (918) 721-4302.

'Baby Sunday' at Evangel Temple

This Sunday is Baby Sunday at Evangel Temple. All babies 0-2 years of age will receive a gift basket. Pastor Don Hutchings will call parents with their babies to the platform for a group photo and special prayer over the children.

Baby Sunday begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Evangel Temple sanctuary, at the corner of Towson and Dodson avenues in Fort Smith.

Call 479-782-9121 for information.

