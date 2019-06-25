Like some other bands, The Rolling Stones aren't afraid to open their recording vaults for public consumption.

The new DVD/two-CD set titled "Bridges to Bremen" is the latest in a long line of archive, in-concert releases from Eagle Vision and Universal Music Group, and it is a solid document of one of the shows from the fifth and final leg of The Rolling Stones' Bridges to Babylon tour back in September 1998. Lead singer Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ron Wood, drummer Charlie Watts and their small army of support musicians are in good form for the show.

Despite being recorded in the pre-high-def-camera world, "Bridges to Bremen" looks sharp and houses some interesting choices of cinematography. The DVD's producers, thankfully, weren't afraid to let any given camera linger on the musicians for more than two seconds. For the most part, there's no jump-cut frenzy to be found on the DVD.

Sound-wise, the set also wins. The impressive bass patterns from Darryl Jones never get tangled up in the sound frequencies of the dueling six-string work of Richards and Wood. The song choices of that night will appease the appetite of fans via the lesser-played "Memory Hotel," "Out of Control," "Anybody Seen My Baby?" and "Wanna Hold You," all which provide a nice balance to the more road-worn "Paint It Black," "Start Me Up," "Brown Sugar," "Sympathy for the Devil," "Like a Rolling Stone" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

The only chip in the Stones' armor on "Bridges to Bremen" is the feeling that the band too often is a little overrehearsed. Jagger's frantic chicken walk takes a few steps into cartoony, self-parody territory, and the guitar efforts from Richards and Wood should have a bit more fire and vinegar. "Bridges to Bremen" doesn't have the prizefighter punch that was found within the Stones' 1989 Steel Wheels tour gigs, but the new DVD/two-CD set delivers many of its promised goods.

Final grade: B+