Pots de crème are a perfect do-ahead dessert. They are best made at least one day in advance, so the custard has time to cool, set and develop in flavor. These Pots de crème are redolent with lemon, and they are a breeze to make. You can make them with either the common Eureka lemons or Meyer lemons. Generally, I prefer the pucker of Eureka lemons, and in the case of this creamy dessert, the lemony tartness cuts through the rich, creamy custard as a welcome contrast. If you're feeling extra fancy, whip the leftover egg whites into a billowy meringue to top the custards.

A simple citrus sugar is an easy garnish to this dessert and makes use of all of the leftover squeezed lemons. A combination of the finely grated lemon zest and sugar, left to dry at room temperature, adds an extra burst of citrusy flavor and a pleasant crunch to the creamy custards.

Begin the pots de crème one day in advance so they may chill overnight.

Lemon Pots de Crème With Citrus Sugar

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes, plus chilling time

Yield: Makes 6

Citrus Sugar:

• 3 tablespoons granulated sugar

• 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

Pots de crème:

• Juice of 3 lemons, about 3/4 cup

• ½ cup granulated sugar

• Finely grated zest of 3 lemons

• 7 large egg yolks

• 2½ cups heavy cream

• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

• Pinch of sea salt

• Blueberries for garnish

Make the sugar:

Combine the sugar and lemon zest in a small bowl and mix well. Spread on a parchment-lined plate or tray and let stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour to dry out. Store in a glass jar until use.

Make the pots de crème:

Simmer the lemon juice and sugar and in a small saucepan until syrupy and slightly reduced, about 10 minutes. Stir in the zest and let stand for 15 minutes.

Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place six (6-ounce) ramekins in a deep baking dish. Bring a kettle of water to a boil and keep warm.

Lightly whisk the egg yolks in a medium bowl.

Combine the cream, vanilla and salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Heat until nearly boiling and then remove from the heat. Slowly add to the eggs in a steady stream, whisking constantly to blend. Whisk in the lemon syrup and then strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a clean bowl.

Ladle the custard into the ramekins. Pour the hot water into the pan, halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Loosely cover the pan with foil and bake until the custard centers are set but still wobbly, about 45 minutes. Remove the ramekins from the water bath and cool completely on a wire rack. Cover and chill at least 8 hours or overnight.

Before serving, sprinkle the lemon sugar evenly over the Pots de crème. Garnish with fresh blueberries and serve chilled.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of "Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture" (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to TasteFood@TasteFoodBlog.com. Or visit theTasteFood blog at TasteFoodBlog.com.