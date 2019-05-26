Adult Crafty Corner will be 2-3 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8701 S. 28th St. Rediscover your creative spark by joining us for an easy craft to make and take home with you. This month, participants will be experimenting with fire painting. All materials will be supplied, and no registration is required for this free program for adults.

For information on any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs or events, call (479) 646-3945 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.